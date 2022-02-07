Red Dead Redemption sales: 65 million total, RDR2 at 42 million

Take-Two Interactive gives new updates on Red Dead Redemption's total sales numbers, showing consistent growth with RDR2.

The Red Dead Redemption franchise has now sold-in more than 65 million copies worldwide.

Take-Two recently gave updates on Red Dead Redemption's sales numbers that shows consistent quarter-over-quarter growth. Franchise sales have now surpassed 65 million, with RDR2 at 42 million units and the original RDR hitting about 23 million copies.

Although Red Dead Redemption 2 pales in comparison to GTA V, the dramatic western has sold roughly 1-2 million copies per quarter since release. Q3'21 saw the biggest jump in sales with 3 million and Take-Two attributes the spike to holiday sales and price markdowns.

Take-Two also says Red Dead Online outperformed their expectations for the quarter and contributed meaningfully to over $545 million revenues earned from microtransactions.

This isn't much to assuage the ongoing #SaveRedDeadOnline movement that calls upon Rockstar Games to deliver more meaningful content to the monetized online mode.

Take-Two says Rockstar is committed to supporting the game with ongoing modes but neither the publisher nor the developer have acknowledged the movement.