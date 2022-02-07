All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Red Dead Redemption sales: 65 million total, RDR2 at 42 million

Take-Two Interactive gives new updates on Red Dead Redemption's total sales numbers, showing consistent growth with RDR2.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Feb 7 2022 6:15 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The Red Dead Redemption franchise has now sold-in more than 65 million copies worldwide.

Red Dead Redemption sales: 65 million total, RDR2 at 42 million 2 | TweakTown.com

Take-Two recently gave updates on Red Dead Redemption's sales numbers that shows consistent quarter-over-quarter growth. Franchise sales have now surpassed 65 million, with RDR2 at 42 million units and the original RDR hitting about 23 million copies.

Although Red Dead Redemption 2 pales in comparison to GTA V, the dramatic western has sold roughly 1-2 million copies per quarter since release. Q3'21 saw the biggest jump in sales with 3 million and Take-Two attributes the spike to holiday sales and price markdowns.

Take-Two also says Red Dead Online outperformed their expectations for the quarter and contributed meaningfully to over $545 million revenues earned from microtransactions.

This isn't much to assuage the ongoing #SaveRedDeadOnline movement that calls upon Rockstar Games to deliver more meaningful content to the monetized online mode.

Take-Two says Rockstar is committed to supporting the game with ongoing modes but neither the publisher nor the developer have acknowledged the movement.

Buy at Amazon

Red Dead Redemption 2 PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$29.50
$29.90$29.90$17.21
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/7/2022 at 6:15 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:ir.take2games.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.