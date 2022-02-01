All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

EA now lukewarm on NFTs: 'Right now we're not driving hard' on NFTs

EA is seemingly backpedaling on its NFT ambitions, CEO Andrew Wilson is now hesitant to support the unpopular new business.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Feb 1 2022 4:43 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

EA has seemingly cooled down on its gung-ho plans to support NFTs.

EA now lukewarm on NFTs: 'Right now we're not driving hard' on NFTs 776 | TweakTown.com

A bit ago, EA CEO Andrew Wilson said NFTs and play-to-earn were "important parts" of gaming's future. Now Wilson's discussion on NFTs is more lukewarm.

In a recent Q3'21 earnings call, Wilson delivered new comments on NFTs that seem to consider the incredibly strong pushback from the controversial speculative business model.

"The way I look at this is collectability is built on four key metrics:

  1. Community
  2. Scarcity
  3. Proof of authenticity
  4. Value in content

"We want to deliver incredible value and experiences for our players. Whether that's part of NFT or blockchain that remains to be seen. We want to deliver the best experience we can, right now it's not something we're driving hard against."

Wilson was more muted on NFTs this time likely due to the significant amount of controversy surrounding the digital collectables.

Buy at Amazon

Battlefield 2042 - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$34.99
$34.99$34.99$39.82
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/1/2022 at 4:43 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.