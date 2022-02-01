EA now lukewarm on NFTs: 'Right now we're not driving hard' on NFTs

EA is seemingly backpedaling on its NFT ambitions, CEO Andrew Wilson is now hesitant to support the unpopular new business.

EA has seemingly cooled down on its gung-ho plans to support NFTs.

A bit ago, EA CEO Andrew Wilson said NFTs and play-to-earn were "important parts" of gaming's future. Now Wilson's discussion on NFTs is more lukewarm.

In a recent Q3'21 earnings call, Wilson delivered new comments on NFTs that seem to consider the incredibly strong pushback from the controversial speculative business model.

"The way I look at this is collectability is built on four key metrics:

Community Scarcity Proof of authenticity Value in content

"We want to deliver incredible value and experiences for our players. Whether that's part of NFT or blockchain that remains to be seen. We want to deliver the best experience we can, right now it's not something we're driving hard against."

Wilson was more muted on NFTs this time likely due to the significant amount of controversy surrounding the digital collectables.