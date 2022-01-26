GPU-Z v2.44.0 released: supports AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA's latest chips

AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA's latest CPUs and GPUs are all supported by TechPowerUp GPU-Z v2.44.0 -- including the new RTX 3050.

TechPowerUp has released the latest version of GPU-Z with GPU-Z v2.44.0 supporting a bunch of new chips -- including new designs from AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

GPU-Z 2.44.0 has support built-in for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, RTX 3080 12 GB, RTX 3070 Ti Mobile, RTX 3050 Ti Mobile (GA106), RTX 2060 12 GB, GT 1010, MX550, GTX 1650 Mobile (TU117-B), RTX A2000 (GA106-B), RTX A4500, A10G, A100 80 GB PCIe, CMP170HX, and the CMP70HX... and that's just NVIDIA.

Moving onto AMD, GPU-Z v2.44.0 supports the Navi 24-based Radeon RX 6500 XT, RX 6400, RX 6300M, RX 6500M, PRO W6300M, PRO W6500M, and PRO W660M. Intel has new support with GPU-Z v2.44.0 with its new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" non-K processors, Alder Lake mobile processors, and Xeon processors based on the Rocket Lake CPU architecture are now supported.

Read more: NVIDIA boosting GeForce RTX 3050 cards over RTX 3060, RTX 3060 Ti