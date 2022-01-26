All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GPU-Z v2.44.0 released: supports AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA's latest chips

AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA's latest CPUs and GPUs are all supported by TechPowerUp GPU-Z v2.44.0 -- including the new RTX 3050.

Published Wed, Jan 26 2022 6:28 PM CST
TechPowerUp has released the latest version of GPU-Z with GPU-Z v2.44.0 supporting a bunch of new chips -- including new designs from AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA.

GPU-Z 2.44.0 has support built-in for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, RTX 3080 12 GB, RTX 3070 Ti Mobile, RTX 3050 Ti Mobile (GA106), RTX 2060 12 GB, GT 1010, MX550, GTX 1650 Mobile (TU117-B), RTX A2000 (GA106-B), RTX A4500, A10G, A100 80 GB PCIe, CMP170HX, and the CMP70HX... and that's just NVIDIA.

Moving onto AMD, GPU-Z v2.44.0 supports the Navi 24-based Radeon RX 6500 XT, RX 6400, RX 6300M, RX 6500M, PRO W6300M, PRO W6500M, and PRO W660M. Intel has new support with GPU-Z v2.44.0 with its new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" non-K processors, Alder Lake mobile processors, and Xeon processors based on the Rocket Lake CPU architecture are now supported.

  • Improved Resizable BAR detection to work better with some edge cases
  • BAR sizes are now reported in in Advanced Panel -> Resizable BAR
  • GPU-Z will report "Vista 64" as operating system, not "Vista64"
  • Screenshots will now be uploaded using https
  • Added vendor detection for Vastarmor
  • Fixed some GeForce RTX 3060 cards getting labeled as LHR
  • Updated release date for AMD Radeon RX 6600
  • Added support for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, RTX 3080 12 GB, RTX 3070 Ti Mobile, RTX 3050 Ti Mobile (GA106), RTX 2060 12 GB, GT 1010, MX550, GTX 1650 Mobile (TU117-B), RTX A2000 (GA106-B), RTX A4500, A10G, A100 80 GB PCIe, CMP170HX, CMP70HX
  • Added support for AMD Radeon RX 6400, RX 6500 XT, RX 6300M, RX 6500M, W6300M, W6500M, W6600M
  • Added support for Intel Alder Lake non-K SKUs, Alder Lake Mobile, Rocket Lake Xeon
NEWS SOURCE:techpowerup.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

