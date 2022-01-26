GPU-Z v2.44.0 released: supports AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA's latest chips
TechPowerUp has released the latest version of GPU-Z with GPU-Z v2.44.0 supporting a bunch of new chips -- including new designs from AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA.
- Improved Resizable BAR detection to work better with some edge cases
- BAR sizes are now reported in in Advanced Panel -> Resizable BAR
- GPU-Z will report "Vista 64" as operating system, not "Vista64"
- Screenshots will now be uploaded using https
- Added vendor detection for Vastarmor
- Fixed some GeForce RTX 3060 cards getting labeled as LHR
- Updated release date for AMD Radeon RX 6600
- Added support for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, RTX 3080 12 GB, RTX 3070 Ti Mobile, RTX 3050 Ti Mobile (GA106), RTX 2060 12 GB, GT 1010, MX550, GTX 1650 Mobile (TU117-B), RTX A2000 (GA106-B), RTX A4500, A10G, A100 80 GB PCIe, CMP170HX, CMP70HX
- Added support for AMD Radeon RX 6400, RX 6500 XT, RX 6300M, RX 6500M, W6300M, W6500M, W6600M
- Added support for Intel Alder Lake non-K SKUs, Alder Lake Mobile, Rocket Lake Xeon
