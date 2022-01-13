NVIDIA boosting GeForce RTX 3050 cards over RTX 3060, RTX 3060 Ti

NVIDIA is reportedly preparing a much larger stash of GeForce RTX 3050 graphics cards, ready for January 27, and for gamers.

NVIDIA is reportedly preparing a large stock of GeForce RTX 3050 graphics cards for the coming months, according to Chinese media outlets.

According to the latest reports, NVIDIA will have plenty of new GeForce RTX 3050 graphics cards -- and not the higher-end GeForce RTX 3060 and GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards -- ready for launch day. NVIDIA will be launching its new lower-end Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card on January 25.

January 25 is just days before Chinese New Year, which kicks off on February 1, and will disrupt graphics card (and many other products) supply. We are reportedly going to see a large first batch for the launch day on January 27, while we should see more batches dropping in the weeks after Spring Festival ends.

Inside, the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 will be using a cut-down GA106 GPU which rocks 2560 CUDA cores. There'll be 8GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 14Gbps on a 128-bit memory bus, which will result in up to 224GB/sec of memory bandwidth.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3050 will be a direct competitor for AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 6500 XT, while AMD will be offering its new Radeon RX 6500 XT in 4GB and 8GB variants, NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3050 rolls out with 8GB of GDDR6X on a wider 128-bit memory bus.

The Radeon RX 6500 XT cards floating out so far have 4GB of GDDR6 clocked at 18Gbps, but on a much lower 64-bit bus -- NVIDIA offers 8GB GDDR6 at 14Gbps on a wider 128-bit memory bus. Lower-end cards will be much more interesting this time around, that's for sure... now we need to see huge supplies.