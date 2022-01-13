All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

NVIDIA boosting GeForce RTX 3050 cards over RTX 3060, RTX 3060 Ti

NVIDIA is reportedly preparing a much larger stash of GeForce RTX 3050 graphics cards, ready for January 27, and for gamers.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Jan 13 2022 9:30 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NVIDIA is reportedly preparing a large stock of GeForce RTX 3050 graphics cards for the coming months, according to Chinese media outlets.

NVIDIA boosting GeForce RTX 3050 cards over RTX 3060, RTX 3060 Ti 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

According to the latest reports, NVIDIA will have plenty of new GeForce RTX 3050 graphics cards -- and not the higher-end GeForce RTX 3060 and GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards -- ready for launch day. NVIDIA will be launching its new lower-end Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card on January 25.

January 25 is just days before Chinese New Year, which kicks off on February 1, and will disrupt graphics card (and many other products) supply. We are reportedly going to see a large first batch for the launch day on January 27, while we should see more batches dropping in the weeks after Spring Festival ends.

Inside, the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 will be using a cut-down GA106 GPU which rocks 2560 CUDA cores. There'll be 8GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 14Gbps on a 128-bit memory bus, which will result in up to 224GB/sec of memory bandwidth.

NVIDIA boosting GeForce RTX 3050 cards over RTX 3060, RTX 3060 Ti 03 | TweakTown.com

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3050 will be a direct competitor for AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 6500 XT, while AMD will be offering its new Radeon RX 6500 XT in 4GB and 8GB variants, NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3050 rolls out with 8GB of GDDR6X on a wider 128-bit memory bus.

The Radeon RX 6500 XT cards floating out so far have 4GB of GDDR6 clocked at 18Gbps, but on a much lower 64-bit bus -- NVIDIA offers 8GB GDDR6 at 14Gbps on a wider 128-bit memory bus. Lower-end cards will be much more interesting this time around, that's for sure... now we need to see huge supplies.

Buy at Amazon

MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 12GB (RTX 3060 Ventus 3X 12G OC)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$888.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/13/2022 at 5:48 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.