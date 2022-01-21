All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
D2 new runewords: This new D2R runeword is very strange

Diablo 2 Resurrected's new runeword Plague has been changed...and it's pretty strange now but it could enable some niche builds.

Published Fri, Jan 21 2022 2:15 PM CST
Diablo 2 Resurrected's new v2.4 patch is expected to change up the meta with a host of new runewords, character rebalances, and gear adjustments. A new D2R runeword has been revealed...and it's kind of odd.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

A new D2R runeword has leaked. This time it's a revamped version of Plague, a classic runeword that was originally slated to release in Diablo 2 Lord of Destruction v1.15 but was withheld.

For some reason, Blizzard has changed up Plague's stats a bit. Plague's order has changed to Cham + Shael + Um, a hefty cost but also a new use for the under-utilized Cham rune. The new version of Plague reads like some strange experimental build that has a very specific use case. Everyone's trying to figure out why you should use Plague over something like Hoto or even a powerful melee weapon like Grief or Breath of the Dying.

D2 new runewords: This new D2R runeword is very strange 444 | TweakTown.com

Old Plague (left) vs new Plague (right).

The biggest change is that Plague now uses 3 socketed swords instead of general weapons. Another change is -1 to All Skills, and the removal of +strength since Fal is no longer used. Enhanced damage has been added, which is a big bonus for raw damage. The other stats are basically the same.

Plague was strange at the beginning, but it had its uses, possibly for casters; YouTuber Drunski125 notes that Plague being restricted to swords only is a mistake.

"If you could it in scepters, imagine a +3 Fist of Heavens scepter that you roll Plague in, gives you cleansing aura and an additional skill point; again incentive for something other than Hoto. Let's say for a trapsin you get a +3 light sentry or +3 death sentry claw, you could roll Plague, get +4 to traps, cleansing aura--again, more incentive to use something other than Hoto."

Blizzard has yet to announce when Diablo 2 Resurrect's v2.4 is coming out.

Plague (Cham + Shael + Um)

  • 3 open socketed swords
  • 20% Chance to Cast Level 12 Lower Resist When Struck
  • 20% Chance to Cast Level 15 Poison Nova On Striking
  • Level 13-17 Cleansing Aura When Equipped (varies)
  • +1 to All Skills
  • + 20% Increased Attack Speed
  • + 311% Enhanced Damage
  • -23% To Enemy Poison Resistance
  • 0.3% (0-29.7) Deadly Strike (Based on Character Level)
  • 25% Chance of Open Wounds
  • Freezes Target +3
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

