Apple AR headset: 1 x 4nm + 1 x 5nm custom chips, both made by TSMC

Apple rumored to use two custom chips in its AR headset: 4nm chip for core work, 5nm SoC for everything else -- both made by TSMC.

Apple's new AR headset seems to be delayed from an announcement and release this year, to a possible announcement and now a release in 2023 according to the latest reports -- but what about inside the Apple AR headset?

Inside, Apple will be using two custom chips running together -- both made by TSMC -- the first, would be a 4nm chip while there will be a secondary 5nm chip. The new report is coming from industry insider Ming-Chi Kuo, who said that there will be a mass-produced 4nm chip from TSMC, while another 5nm SoC would require less power and do other basic tasks on the AR headset.

The new Apple AR headset will reportedly use a high-end 96W USB-C power adapter, something that comes with the higher-end 14-inch MacBook Pro. The 96W power adapter means we should expect Mac-levels of computing power, with the 4nm and 5nm TSMC chips inside.

Kuo says that the higher-end chip will have similar levels of computing power as the higher-end M1 chip inside the Mac, while the lower-end chip will handle the sensor-related side of the Apple AR headset. Kuo did also tease that Apple's first AR headset will be leagues better than the competition, touting that Apple will have computing power inside of their AR headset that is 2-3 years ahead of the rest.