Samsung Exynos 2200 SoC with AMD RDNA 2 GPU is in major trouble

Samsung was meant to unveil its next-gen Exynos 2200 SoC which has a custom AMD RDNA 2-based GPU, but the event was canceled out of nowhere and looks to be coming in the next few weeks.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The company teased it would be unveiling its new Exynos SoC with the "new GPU born from RDNA 2" that would make the gaming marketplace "get serious" -- yeah, serious enough to pull out at the last second, Samsung -- and even launched a social media campaign with a dedicated site for the RDNA 2-based Exynos SoC.

Just 24 hours later, Samsung rescheduled the event and didn't say why... but a company representative did say: "We are planning to unveil the new application processor at the time of launching a new Samsung smartphone. There are no problems with the AP's production and performance".