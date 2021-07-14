AMD RDNA 2 GPU codename 'Voyager' inside of Samsung Exynos 2200 on 4nm

Samsung's next-gen Exynos 2200 SoC should be made on in-house Samsung 4LPP (4nm Low Power Plus Node) with AMD codename Voyager GPU.

Samsung's next-gen Exynos 2200 mobile processor is in the works, and according to the latest leaks, we're to expect the next-gen SoC to use AMD's next-gen codename Voyager GPU based on the RDNA 2 architecture.

The new rumor is that Samsung's next-gen Pamir SoC will be built on the new 4nm process, with the GPU side of things in the form of the Voyager GPU built with Samsung and AMD working together on the mobile GPU based on the RDNA 2 architecture.

We're to expect Samsung's next-gen SoC with the mobile RDNA 2 architecture to debut in early 2021, which will compete against Qualcomm's next-gen Snapdragon 895 which is expected to use the ARM-based Adreno 730 GPU, and also made on 4nm node from Samsung.

We'll keep a close eye on AMD's new Voyager GPU over the next 6-9 months as it gets baked into Samsung's next-gen Exynos 2200 SoC.