AMD RDNA 2 GPU codename 'Voyager' inside of Samsung Exynos 2200 on 4nm

Samsung's next-gen Exynos 2200 SoC should be made on in-house Samsung 4LPP (4nm Low Power Plus Node) with AMD codename Voyager GPU.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Jul 14 2021 8:48 PM CDT
Samsung's next-gen Exynos 2200 mobile processor is in the works, and according to the latest leaks, we're to expect the next-gen SoC to use AMD's next-gen codename Voyager GPU based on the RDNA 2 architecture.

AMD RDNA 2 GPU codename 'Voyager' inside of Samsung Exynos 2200 on 4nm 05 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new rumor is that Samsung's next-gen Pamir SoC will be built on the new 4nm process, with the GPU side of things in the form of the Voyager GPU built with Samsung and AMD working together on the mobile GPU based on the RDNA 2 architecture.

We're to expect Samsung's next-gen SoC with the mobile RDNA 2 architecture to debut in early 2021, which will compete against Qualcomm's next-gen Snapdragon 895 which is expected to use the ARM-based Adreno 730 GPU, and also made on 4nm node from Samsung.

We'll keep a close eye on AMD's new Voyager GPU over the next 6-9 months as it gets baked into Samsung's next-gen Exynos 2200 SoC.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

