AMD and Samsung's Radeon mobile GPU 'destroys' Qualcomm Adreno 650 GPU

AMD partnered with Samsung in August 2019 where it would allow its RDNA architecture would power future Samsung devices, after announcing a multi-year strategic partnership in June 2019.

That new RDNA-powered design seems like it's on the right track, with new rumors from South Korean tech forum Clien which says the Radeon-powered chip "crushed" the Qualcomm Adreno 650 GPU in GFXBench. There's quick a smack down from the AMD/Samsung chip versus the Adreno 650, check it out:

AMD/Samsung chip

Manhattan 3.1 test: 181FPS

Aztec Normal: 138FPS

Aztec High: 58FPS

Adreno 650

Manhattan 3.1 test: 123FPS

Aztec Normal: 53FPS

Aztec High: 20FPS

If these scores are real, then we're in for a gigantic surprise when Samsung releases its new phones. It could mean that a huge uptick in performance will come from Qualcomm's next-gen chips, with mobile graphics a big deal when it comes to next-gen gaming smartphones.