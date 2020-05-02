Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
AMD and Samsung's Radeon mobile GPU 'destroys' Qualcomm Adreno 650 GPU

AMD and Samsung partnership on Radeon-powered mobile SoC is coming along nicely

Anthony Garreffa | May 2, 2020 at 01:58 am CDT (1 min, 25 secs time to read)

AMD partnered with Samsung in August 2019 where it would allow its RDNA architecture would power future Samsung devices, after announcing a multi-year strategic partnership in June 2019.

That new RDNA-powered design seems like it's on the right track, with new rumors from South Korean tech forum Clien which says the Radeon-powered chip "crushed" the Qualcomm Adreno 650 GPU in GFXBench. There's quick a smack down from the AMD/Samsung chip versus the Adreno 650, check it out:

AMD/Samsung chip

  • Manhattan 3.1 test: 181FPS
  • Aztec Normal: 138FPS
  • Aztec High: 58FPS

Adreno 650

  • Manhattan 3.1 test: 123FPS
  • Aztec Normal: 53FPS
  • Aztec High: 20FPS

If these scores are real, then we're in for a gigantic surprise when Samsung releases its new phones. It could mean that a huge uptick in performance will come from Qualcomm's next-gen chips, with mobile graphics a big deal when it comes to next-gen gaming smartphones.

Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

