AMD and Samsung's Radeon mobile GPU 'destroys' Qualcomm Adreno 650 GPU
AMD and Samsung partnership on Radeon-powered mobile SoC is coming along nicely
Anthony Garreffa | May 2, 2020 at 01:58 am CDT (1 min, 25 secs time to read)
AMD partnered with Samsung in August 2019 where it would allow its RDNA architecture would power future Samsung devices, after announcing a multi-year strategic partnership in June 2019.
That new RDNA-powered design seems like it's on the right track, with new rumors from South Korean tech forum Clien which says the Radeon-powered chip "crushed" the Qualcomm Adreno 650 GPU in GFXBench. There's quick a smack down from the AMD/Samsung chip versus the Adreno 650, check it out:
AMD/Samsung chip
- Manhattan 3.1 test: 181FPS
- Aztec Normal: 138FPS
- Aztec High: 58FPS
Adreno 650
- Manhattan 3.1 test: 123FPS
- Aztec Normal: 53FPS
- Aztec High: 20FPS
If these scores are real, then we're in for a gigantic surprise when Samsung releases its new phones. It could mean that a huge uptick in performance will come from Qualcomm's next-gen chips, with mobile graphics a big deal when it comes to next-gen gaming smartphones.
NEWS SOURCE:notebookcheck.net