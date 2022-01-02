Samsung: yeah, our new Exynos 2200 + AMD RDNA 2 GPU drops January 11

Samsung's next-gen Exynos 2200 SoC has a custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU inside, and will power a new slate of devices throughout 2022.

Samsung's next-gen Exynos 2200 SoC will be unveiled on January 11, courtesy of an official tease of the announcement by Samsung.

The new Samsung Exynos 2200 SoC will have an AMD RDNA 2-based GPU inside and will power new Samsung-built smartphones and tablets of 2022 and beyond. We should expect large CPU and GPU improvements over previous Exynos designs, but we'll have to wait and see actual real-world performance numbers first.

We should see Samsung use its new Exynos 2200 SoC inside of its next-gen Galaxy S22 family of smartphones, while the US-based versions of the Galaxy S22 handsets will use Qualcomm's freshly-minted Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoC. We don't have much longer to wait until the big reveal, with Samsung to detail its new RDNA 2-powered Exynos 22 on January 11, 2022.