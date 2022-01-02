All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Samsung: yeah, our new Exynos 2200 + AMD RDNA 2 GPU drops January 11

Samsung's next-gen Exynos 2200 SoC has a custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU inside, and will power a new slate of devices throughout 2022.

Published Sun, Jan 2 2022 2:21 PM CST
Samsung's next-gen Exynos 2200 SoC will be unveiled on January 11, courtesy of an official tease of the announcement by Samsung.

The new Samsung Exynos 2200 SoC will have an AMD RDNA 2-based GPU inside and will power new Samsung-built smartphones and tablets of 2022 and beyond. We should expect large CPU and GPU improvements over previous Exynos designs, but we'll have to wait and see actual real-world performance numbers first.

We should see Samsung use its new Exynos 2200 SoC inside of its next-gen Galaxy S22 family of smartphones, while the US-based versions of the Galaxy S22 handsets will use Qualcomm's freshly-minted Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoC. We don't have much longer to wait until the big reveal, with Samsung to detail its new RDNA 2-powered Exynos 22 on January 11, 2022.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

