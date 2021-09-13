All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Samsung Exynos 2200 SoC with AMD 'Voyager' RDNA 2 GPU benched

AMD 'Voyager' RDNA 2 graphics benchmarked in Geekbench, will be the GPU powering Samsung's new Exynos 22 SoC for next-gen devices.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Sep 13 2021 8:34 PM CDT
AMD will be providing the GPU side of Samsung's new Exynos 2200 SoC, with a custom RDNA 2 GPU that has been spotted in some fresh Geekbench benchmarks.

Samsung's new Exynos 2200 SoC is expected to have 8 cores with 4 of them @ up to 1.73GHz, 3 of them at up to 2.5GHz, and a single core at up to 2.59GHz. The new Geekbench results have Samsung's new Exynos 2200 performing under the Exynos 2100 chip, but we are just looking at it in engineering sample (ES) form.

The latest rumor on the RDNA 2-based GPU in Samsung's new Exynos 2200 has it featuring 384 Stream Processors, with 6 Compute Units. The new Geekbench result has the GPU listed as the Samsung Voyager EVTA1, a codename that has been used before.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

