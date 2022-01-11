Dying Light 2 only takes 20 hours to beat, Techland clarifies

Dying Light 2's main storyline only takes 20 hours to beat, 80 hours if you want to beat all missions, Techland has clarified.

Following the reports of Dying Light 2 being 10x as long as Breath of the Wild, Techland jumps in to add much-needed perspective on their new open-world game.

Dying Light 2 is a huge game--the biggest Techland has made--that can last up to 500 hours if you do and see everything in the game. If you're not a completionist and just want to play the main storyline, you're looking at around 20 hours of playtime. The developer also says that it'll take roughly 80 hours to beat the main story and complete all the side quests, which is about 60 hours worth of optional missions, quests, and content.

If you're a hardcore enthusiast then you can spend hundreds of hours in Dying Light 2. Techland says the 500+ hour figure comes from QA testers who have done everything possible in the game; every quest, side quest, multiple choice endings, uncovering the entire map and finding item and collectible within the huge world.

Dying Light 2 releases February 4, 2022 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.