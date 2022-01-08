Dying Light 2's playthrough time is 10x longer than Breath of the Wild

Dying Light 2 is by far Techland's biggest game ever made and takes a whopping 500+ hours for completionist playthroughs.

Dying Light 2 is a massive game that will take up to 500+ hours to completely master.

Techland's new Dying Light 2 Stay Human sequel apparently features a staggering amount of content. Gamers can expect to play for multiple hundreds of hours (yes, really) to fully 100% the post-apocalyptic survival game. There's some real context needed here: Although Dying Light 2's complete rate is about 10x Breathp of the Wild story runs, the developers say that simly beating the game will take a lot less time.

"To fully complete Dying Light 2 Stay Human, you'll need at least 500 hours-almost as long as it would take to walk from Warsaw to Madrid," Techland said today.

"Note: It's about 100% completion rate, most of the players who are in for story and side quests will be able to complete the game quicker, it will still be a solid experience though!"

So why is Dying Light 2 so big? There's a few reasons. One is the absolutely huge in-game map that's 400% bigger than the original game. That's a hefty increase in sheer landmass volume and expect to find a bunch of quests, items, and unlockables strewn across the game.

Then there's the City Alignment system, a new dynamic mode that lets you literally reshape the world in your image. The game has multiple factions and you can choose which to help out--or hinder--as you explore the infected city.

Dying Light 2 also features a narrative system where choices matter more than ever.

Dying Light 2 releases February 4, 2022 on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.