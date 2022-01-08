All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Dying Light 2's playthrough time is 10x longer than Breath of the Wild

Dying Light 2 is by far Techland's biggest game ever made and takes a whopping 500+ hours for completionist playthroughs.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, Jan 8 2022 5:43 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Dying Light 2 is a massive game that will take up to 500+ hours to completely master.

Dying Light 2's playthrough time is 10x longer than Breath of the Wild 55 | TweakTown.com

Techland's new Dying Light 2 Stay Human sequel apparently features a staggering amount of content. Gamers can expect to play for multiple hundreds of hours (yes, really) to fully 100% the post-apocalyptic survival game. There's some real context needed here: Although Dying Light 2's complete rate is about 10x Breathp of the Wild story runs, the developers say that simly beating the game will take a lot less time.

"To fully complete Dying Light 2 Stay Human, you'll need at least 500 hours-almost as long as it would take to walk from Warsaw to Madrid," Techland said today.

"Note: It's about 100% completion rate, most of the players who are in for story and side quests will be able to complete the game quicker, it will still be a solid experience though!"

So why is Dying Light 2 so big? There's a few reasons. One is the absolutely huge in-game map that's 400% bigger than the original game. That's a hefty increase in sheer landmass volume and expect to find a bunch of quests, items, and unlockables strewn across the game.

Then there's the City Alignment system, a new dynamic mode that lets you literally reshape the world in your image. The game has multiple factions and you can choose which to help out--or hinder--as you explore the infected city.

Dying Light 2 also features a narrative system where choices matter more than ever.

Dying Light 2 releases February 4, 2022 on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Buy at Amazon

Dying Light 2 Stay Human - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
$59.99$59.99$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/8/2022 at 5:43 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.