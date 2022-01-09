All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

The Order: 1886 PS5 remake possibly in development

Sony has filed a new trademark for The Order: 1886, hinting at a possibly new PlayStation 5 remake, remaster, or new release.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Jan 9 2022 4:04 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The Order: 1886 could be getting some sort of re-release on PlayStation 5, new trademarks indicate.

The Order: 1886 PS5 remake possibly in development 333 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Sony Interactive Entertainment has filed a new trademark for The Order: 1886, possibly indicating a PS5 remake, remaster, or director's cut could be in the works. The new trademark was filed in December 2021 and is apparently separate from the original February 2015 filing designated for the PS4 release. Like the older filing, this trademark is for "downloadable video game software."

However it's just as likely the trademark was simply filed in order to continue selling the older PS4 game on the PlayStation Network. The trademark's specimen image shows a PS Store listing for The Order: 1886 on PS4. Previous SIE trademarks include God of War Ragnarok, which was recently confirmed as the name of the new GoW sequel, and the Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection, which is due out later this month on PlayStation 5.

The Order: 1886 PS5 remake possibly in development 34 | TweakTown.com

Back in 2015, The Order: 1886 wowed gamers as a prime example of redefining in-game visuals on the PlayStation 4, and it'll be interesting to see if Ready At Dawn can do the same on PS5.

Neither Sony nor Ready At Dawn have announced or confirmed any new The Order: 1886 video games or re-releases.

Buy at Amazon

The Order: 1886 - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$14.79
$14.94$17.01$29.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/9/2022 at 3:00 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:uspto.report

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.