Violently exploding red supergiant star imaged for the first time

Astronomers have observed for the first time a red supergiant star explosively dying and leaving behind a supernova, SN 2020tlf.

A study regarding the monumental discovery was published in The Astrophysical Journal.

Astronomers used two Hawaiian telescopes, based at the University of Hawai'i Institute for Astronomy Pan-STARRS on Haleakala, Maui and the W. M. Keck Observatory on Maunakea, Hawai'i Island, to observe the last 130 days of a red supergiant's life.

The research team observed the star's collapse into a Type II supernova while conducting the Young Supernova Experiment (YSE) transient survey, the first observation of its kind. The Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System (Pan-STARRS) detected the star in mid-2020, and a few months later, a supernova had taken its place, designated supernova 2020tlf, or SN 2020tlf.

"Keck was instrumental in providing direct evidence of a massive star transitioning into a supernova explosion. It's like watching a ticking time bomb. We've never confirmed such violent activity in a dying red supergiant star where we see it produce such a luminous emission, then collapse and combust, until now," said Raffaella Margutti, an associate professor of astronomy at the University of California, Berkeley and the study's senior author.

