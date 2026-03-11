TweakTown editor Anthony Garreffa recovering after suffering a stroke
Turtle Beach brings Mario-themed controllers and headsets to the Nintendo Switch 2

The Mario & Luigi Rematch Wireless RGB Gaming Controller and Mario Star Airlite Fit Wired Gaming Headset are launching on March 30, 2026.

Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Turtle Beach is launching two Nintendo Switch 2 peripherals: the Mario & Luigi Rematch Wireless RGB Controller with pro-grade anti-drift analog sticks, motion controls, and dynamic RGB lighting, and the affordable Mario Star Airlite Fit Wired Headset featuring custom 40mm drivers and a noise-cancelling mic, both releasing March 30, 2026.

Turtle Beach has announced a pair of new Nintendo-themed peripherals for the Nintendo Switch 2, just in time to celebrate Mario Day. The Mario & Luigi Rematch Wireless RGB Gaming Controller and Mario Star Airlite Fit Wired Gaming Headset have been designed and built specifically for Nintendo's latest console, and they go a lot further than simply slapping images and art from the iconic Super Mario franchise on the hardware.

Mario & Luigi Rematch Wireless RGB Gaming Controller not only lets Switch owners access GameChat features intuitively with the C Button placement, but it also has integrated motion controls to match the functionality you get with Nintendo's first-party offerings.

However, with TMR (Tunneling Magnetoresistance) technology on the analog sticks, Turtle Beach is delivering pro-grade anti-drift hardware that will go the distance. And with that, the wireless connectivity is good for up to 30 feet. One cool feature of the controller is the RGB mode, which includes four dynamic lighting presets that showcase hidden glow-in-the-dark style Super Mario items and power-ups.

As for the black-and-red and Super Mario-themed Mario Star Airlite Fit Wired Gaming Headset, it's powered by custom Turtle Beach-tuned 40mm speaker drivers with a noise-cancelling microphone. Rounding out the physical design, you've got "jersey knit cushions" on the ear cups with a closed fit designed to enhance bass response and crisp highs.

Both the Mario & Luigi Rematch Wireless RGB Gaming Controller and Mario Star Airlite Fit Wired Gaming Headset are set for a March 30, 2026, global launch, priced at $64.99 USD and $27.99 USD, respectively.

