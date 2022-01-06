Dying Light 2's new skill trees feature more moves and abilities

Dying Light 2 Stay Human only has two skill trees, but they condense active skills and abilities and cut a lot of the filler.

Techland released a new video showcasing Dying Light 2's new leaner and meaner skill trees.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human's skill tree is much more condensed than the first game that cuts a lot of the extraneous fat. The first thing gamers will notice is Dying Light 2's skill system only has two trees, Combat and Agility. The original Dying Light had three trees at the start--Power, Survivor, and Agility--with two more trees added with expansions.

Apart from the overall reduction in volume, the other big change is how the tree is mostly made up of actual activated abilities. There appears to be a lot less passive perks this time around and a larger emphasis on moves that actually have a more tangible effect in the game, e.g. bashing through obstacles and wall-running.

Here's a description from Techland:

While performing specific in-game actions, players will earn experience points in one of two areas-parkour and combat. Traversal actions like climbing, jumping, or vaulting will be rewarded by progressing a parkour-centric experience bar. The more complex and skillful movements players perform, the more experience will be gained. Likewise, to earn combat-centric experience points, players should take the fight straight to enemies and perform combination attacks to net even more experience points. Completing quests can quickly fill both experience bars, and players shouldn't neglect the new abilities they pick up along the way, which can be used in concert for bigger experience gains. For example, with the right timing, the combat skill Grapple can throw enemies to the side using their own momentum. Follow up with Stomp for an opportunity to instantly kill enemies you've just thrown to the ground. Many such inventive combinations exist for players to incorporate in their playstyles. Of course, these combos extend to parkour skills, as well. Dart temporarily increases your running speed, and combined with Double Jump, a Skill that helps you jump higher while vaulting obstacles, all sorts of unreachable places open up.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human releases February 4th, 2022 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and next-gen consoles.

Here's a few confirmed skills from the video:

Combat

Block Charge - When blockinig, charge at an enemy in front of you and knock them to the ground.

Perfect Parry - Parry at the last moment to stagger an enemy.

Ground Pound - Perform a powerful attack while in mid-aIr.

Parkour