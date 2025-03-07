All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Ubisoft releases 20-minutes of Assassin's Creed Shadows gameplay

Ubisoft has released a 20-minute gameplay video of Assassin's Creed Shadows that showcases both protagonists' stealth and combat mechanics.

Ubisoft releases 20-minutes of Assassin's Creed Shadows gameplay
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Ubisoft is preparing to release Assassin's Creed Shadows, highlighting the distinct playstyles of protagonists Naoe and Yasuke. Naoe excels in stealth and agility, while Yasuke is a powerful samurai with strong combat skills. The video aims to help players choose their preferred character before the March 20th launch.

Ubisoft is gearing up for the release of Assassin's Creed Shadows and has taken to its official YouTube channel to showcase the stealth and combat mechanics of both protagonists.

The video showcases the differences between the two characters, with Naoe being the true assassin type with agile movement, quieter footsteps, slick assassinations of enemy NPCs, and parkour abilities, while Yasuke is more of a hardened, brutalist samurai who assassinates his enemies with savage finishers, carries a long bow instead of kunai knives, and really struggles with climbing and staying quiet, but makes up for this lack of mobility with his adept fighting skills.

The idea of the video is to demonstrate the differences between each of the protagonists' playstyles ahead of the scheduled launch on March 20th, as players will now have a solid idea of who they want to play before they are presented with the choice in-game. Naoe uses the shadows to her advantage while also taking down enemy combatants through cloak-and-dagger strategies, such as utilizing heights, kunai, and stealth mechanics. As for Yasuke, his methods, while still by definition involving stealth, are much more brutish and likely to attract attention from other enemies.

Check out the above video to see which playstyle suits you better so you don't make the wrong choice when you jump into Assassin's Creed Shadows on March 20.

NEWS SOURCE:youtu.be

Tech and Science Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

