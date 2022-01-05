MSI unleashes world's first 27-inch 300Hz Rapid IPS Mini-LED display

MSI's new MEG 271Q Mini LED gaming monitor is the world's first to rock a Rapid IPS panel at 1440p and a blistering 300-freakin-Hz.

MSI has just unveiled the world's first Rapid IPS + Mini-LED 1440p 300Hz gaming monitor, with the introduction of the new MEG 271Q Mini LED gaming monitor.

MSI's new MEG 271Q Mini LED gaming monitor has a 27-inch Mini-LED panel with a native 2560x1440 resolution and super-smooth 300Hz refresh rate with NVIDIA G-SYNC ULTIMATE support. MSI has over 500 zones of local dimming areas on the MEG 271Q Mini LED gaming monitor, too.

The monitor has totally unrestricted refresh rate support, where the MEG 271Q Mini LED gaming monitor will operate between 0-300Hz so that you're getting the perfect picture, every time. We also have DCI-P3 97% which means you've got "outstanding performance beyond most gaming monitors" according to MSI.