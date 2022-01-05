MSI unleashes world's first 27-inch 300Hz Rapid IPS Mini-LED display
MSI's new MEG 271Q Mini LED gaming monitor is the world's first to rock a Rapid IPS panel at 1440p and a blistering 300-freakin-Hz.
Published Wed, Jan 5 2022 11:03 PM CST
MSI has just unveiled the world's first Rapid IPS + Mini-LED 1440p 300Hz gaming monitor, with the introduction of the new MEG 271Q Mini LED gaming monitor.
MSI's new MEG 271Q Mini LED gaming monitor has a 27-inch Mini-LED panel with a native 2560x1440 resolution and super-smooth 300Hz refresh rate with NVIDIA G-SYNC ULTIMATE support. MSI has over 500 zones of local dimming areas on the MEG 271Q Mini LED gaming monitor, too.
The monitor has totally unrestricted refresh rate support, where the MEG 271Q Mini LED gaming monitor will operate between 0-300Hz so that you're getting the perfect picture, every time. We also have DCI-P3 97% which means you've got "outstanding performance beyond most gaming monitors" according to MSI.
- Over 1000+ mini LEDs on the backlight unit and NVIDIA patented backlight control technology give you the next-level gaming experience. The first-ever mini LED monitor made for Esports.
- NVIDIA G-SYNC Displays with Reflex feature the world's only system latency analyzer. With the MEG 271Q Mini LED monitor, start every match with confidence, knowing your PC is operating at the lowest possible system latency.
- Lightning-fast 300Hz high refresh rate performance for a smooth PC gaming experience.
- Catch every detail of motion and enjoy the most fluid gameplay, which ensures a flawless view of fast-motion and dramatic transitions consistently at all times.
- Rapid IPS display provides gamers with an ultra-fast response time, which will significantly reduce monitor blur occurrence. The MSI MEG 271Q Mini LED provides up to 1ms GtG response time.
- The crystal clear image will certainly give you a competitive edge for precise decisions in fast-moving games. Meanwhile, a rapid IPS panel gives you a vivid color performance. DCI-P3 97% is an outstanding performance beyond most gaming monitors.
- 27" WQHD has 32.9% more than the regular 27" FHD monitor in PPI. Enjoy a different level of image quality and sharpness.
