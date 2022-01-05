MSI x EVANGELION: PC gear inspired by Neon Genesis Evangelion anime

MSI unveils 4 new PC components inspired by Neon Genesis Evangelion e: PROJECT, as well as a beautiful case and PSU to boot.

MSI has gone all-in with this new collaboration with EVANGELION e:PROJECT with a range of PC components inspired by one of the most popular anime on the planet -- as well as a wicked new case and PSU.

The new MSI x EVANGELION lineup of PC components is inspired by the look and style of Evangelion Unit-01, rocking a gorgeous purple/green/black color scheme. As for the PC components, we're looking at the MSI B660 Tomahawk EVA e-Project, MSI Gungnir 110R EVA e-Project, MSI MAG Coreliquid C240 EVA e-Project & the A650BN EVA e-project.

These new PC components aren't just products available now and re-made again inspired by Evangelion -- but rather brand new components that aren't already available.

The new mid-tower ATX case looks astonishingly beautiful -- but the entire system with all of the components is really something else -- but the case itself rocks 4 x ARGB fans, USB Type-C, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, and 3.5mm audio jacks on the front.

MSI explains its new MSI x EVANGELION e:PROJECT Co-branding Edition: "MSI is also excited to partner with EVANGELION e: PROJECT to announce a collaboration for a motherboard, liquid cooler, power supply, and PC case. EVANGELION e: PROJECT is an e-sports brand that incorporates the world of EVANGELION. The design adopts the appearance of the Evangelion Unit-01, with its iconic purple and green color scheme that is worthy of helping DIY users build their own iconic Evangelion-inspired gaming system".