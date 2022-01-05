All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

MSI x EVANGELION: PC gear inspired by Neon Genesis Evangelion anime

MSI unveils 4 new PC components inspired by Neon Genesis Evangelion e: PROJECT, as well as a beautiful case and PSU to boot.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Jan 5 2022 10:52 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

MSI has gone all-in with this new collaboration with EVANGELION e:PROJECT with a range of PC components inspired by one of the most popular anime on the planet -- as well as a wicked new case and PSU.

MSI x EVANGELION: PC gear inspired by Neon Genesis Evangelion anime 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 8 IMAGES

The new MSI x EVANGELION lineup of PC components is inspired by the look and style of Evangelion Unit-01, rocking a gorgeous purple/green/black color scheme. As for the PC components, we're looking at the MSI B660 Tomahawk EVA e-Project, MSI Gungnir 110R EVA e-Project, MSI MAG Coreliquid C240 EVA e-Project & the A650BN EVA e-project.

These new PC components aren't just products available now and re-made again inspired by Evangelion -- but rather brand new components that aren't already available.

MSI x EVANGELION: PC gear inspired by Neon Genesis Evangelion anime 03 | TweakTown.comMSI x EVANGELION: PC gear inspired by Neon Genesis Evangelion anime 04 | TweakTown.com

The new mid-tower ATX case looks astonishingly beautiful -- but the entire system with all of the components is really something else -- but the case itself rocks 4 x ARGB fans, USB Type-C, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, and 3.5mm audio jacks on the front.

MSI x EVANGELION: PC gear inspired by Neon Genesis Evangelion anime 06 | TweakTown.comMSI x EVANGELION: PC gear inspired by Neon Genesis Evangelion anime 05 | TweakTown.com
MSI x EVANGELION: PC gear inspired by Neon Genesis Evangelion anime 07 | TweakTown.comMSI x EVANGELION: PC gear inspired by Neon Genesis Evangelion anime 08 | TweakTown.com

MSI explains its new MSI x EVANGELION e:PROJECT Co-branding Edition: "MSI is also excited to partner with EVANGELION e: PROJECT to announce a collaboration for a motherboard, liquid cooler, power supply, and PC case. EVANGELION e: PROJECT is an e-sports brand that incorporates the world of EVANGELION. The design adopts the appearance of the Evangelion Unit-01, with its iconic purple and green color scheme that is worthy of helping DIY users build their own iconic Evangelion-inspired gaming system".

NEWS SOURCE:us.msi.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.