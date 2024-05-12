MSI's limited edition GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Monster Hunter Edition comes with a controller

MSI and Capcom announced and showcased limited edition Monster Hunter-themed PC gear earlier this year at CES 2024. The line-up of PC hardware included a gaming laptop, GeForce RTX 4060 Ti GPU, a custom gaming controller, case, motherboard, monitor, and liquid cooler. It's quite the line-up, with the MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8G GAMING SLIM Monster Hunter Edition GPU now available.
The limited edition graphics card is bundled with the custom Monster Hunter controller, both sporting unique designs inspired by the franchise to help celebrate its 20th anniversary. The custom GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB GPU looks very cool with red, gold, and black flourishes to mimic Rathalos - one of the game's giant monsters.
The MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8G GAMING SLIM Monster Hunter Edition sports a thin 2-slot design and MSI's TRI FROZR 3 cooling system, which includes the company's latest TORX FAN 5.0, core pipe, and airflow setup. However, as a limited edition bundle that also features custom packaging, the price tag is much higher than the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB's MSRP of $399 USD. It's currently listed for $499.99 USD at Newegg.
The increased cost isn't too much of a surprise as you're looking at the more premium GAMING SLIM variant with a custom controller - a definite collector's item.
The MSI FORCE GC30 Monster Hunter Edition is a wired and wireless controller with haptic feedback and a button layout similar to standard Xbox-style controllers used for PC gaming. Here's a closer look at the MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8G GAMING SLIM Monster Hunter Edition GPU and controller bundle.
- Read more: GeForce RTX 5080 designed to be 'sanctions compliant' for China, expect RTX 4090 performance
- Read more: MSI launches new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER Shadow 3X, which looks similar to the Ventus 3X
- Read more: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER is more popular than every AMD RDNA 3 GPU, apart from one
- Read more: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 will be available within a few weeks of each other