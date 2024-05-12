MSI's limited edition GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Monster Hunter Edition comes with a controller

MSI's limited edition GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8G GAMING SLIM Monster Hunter Edition is now available to order, and it comes bundled with a custom controller.

MSI and Capcom announced and showcased limited edition Monster Hunter-themed PC gear earlier this year at CES 2024. The line-up of PC hardware included a gaming laptop, GeForce RTX 4060 Ti GPU, a custom gaming controller, case, motherboard, monitor, and liquid cooler. It's quite the line-up, with the MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8G GAMING SLIM Monster Hunter Edition GPU now available.

MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8G GAMING SLIM Monster Hunter Edition comes with a custom controller, bracket, and other goodies. Image Credit: MSI

The limited edition graphics card is bundled with the custom Monster Hunter controller, both sporting unique designs inspired by the franchise to help celebrate its 20th anniversary. The custom GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB GPU looks very cool with red, gold, and black flourishes to mimic Rathalos - one of the game's giant monsters.

The MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8G GAMING SLIM Monster Hunter Edition sports a thin 2-slot design and MSI's TRI FROZR 3 cooling system, which includes the company's latest TORX FAN 5.0, core pipe, and airflow setup. However, as a limited edition bundle that also features custom packaging, the price tag is much higher than the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB's MSRP of $399 USD. It's currently listed for $499.99 USD at Newegg.

The increased cost isn't too much of a surprise as you're looking at the more premium GAMING SLIM variant with a custom controller - a definite collector's item.

The MSI FORCE GC30 Monster Hunter Edition is a wired and wireless controller with haptic feedback and a button layout similar to standard Xbox-style controllers used for PC gaming. Here's a closer look at the MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8G GAMING SLIM Monster Hunter Edition GPU and controller bundle.

