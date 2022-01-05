AMD teases Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 series CPU with all-core @ 5GHz

AMD teased its next-gen Zen 4 architecture and upcoming Ryzen 7000 series CPU at CES 2022, with a test of Halo: Infinite running on an undisclosed Zen 4-based CPU.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Halo: Infinite was run at 1080p on NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, alongside a Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 series CPU which will feature a built-in RDNA 2-based GPU. The new Ryzen 7000 series CPU was installed into a next-gen AM5 motherboard with the new prototype LGA1718 socket.

AMD says that it was hitting 5.0GHz on all of those next-gen Zen 4 cores, so we should see peak CPU clocks boosting over 5.0GHz -- especially with Intel at AMD's heels with its new Core i9-12900KS processor hitting 5.2GHz on all P-cores. The race of 5GHz and beyond is now here, I guess.