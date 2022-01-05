AORUS 17 gaming laptop: Core i9-12900HK + 64GB DDR5 + RTX 3080 Ti 16GB

The new AORUS 17 gaming laptop rolls out with the flagship Intel Core i9-12900HK, up to 64GB DDR5, and the RTX 3080 Ti 16GB.

GIGABYTE has just unveiled its next-gen AORUS 17 gaming laptops, with a few different models up on offer: AORUS 17 YE, AORUS 17 XE, and AORUS 17 KE.

The big difference across these different AORUS 17 gaming laptops are the GPUs of course, so for the AORUS 17 YE, AORUS 17 XE, and AORUS 17 KE we have the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 16 GB (115W), the XE rocking the RTX 3070 Ti 8 GB (115W), and the KE rocking an RTX 3060 6 GB (100W) respectively.

Intel's new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs are powering the AORUS 17 laptops, with the flagship Core i9-12900HK processor inside of the flagship AORUS 17. The new laptops can be configured with up to 64GB of DDR5-4800 memory, while you'll have 2 x PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD slots for a bunch of super-fast storage.

We have a 17.3-inch display arrives as a 1080p 360Hz panel, with no 4K 120Hz offerings on the horizon -- you do get a world's first four-side super narrow border screen -- which means the AORUS 17 is the same size as a 15-inch laptop, but with a huge 17-inch display in its place.

All of the hardware inside of the AORUS 17 is cooled by the WINDFORCE Infinity Cooling System, which consists of a five heat pipe system that has been designed to exhaust high temps from the important components, keeping them at max clocks while the system stays rock solid.

You can see the 99 Whr battery that resides inside of the AORUS 17 gaming laptop, with the 2 x SO-DIMM slots for some DDR5 memory, and PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 slots for some SSDs.

AORUS 17 packs Wi-Fi 6E connectivity for wireless, while DTS:X Ultra Audio technology provides pro players with some of the best sound you can get inside of a laptop.