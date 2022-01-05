ASUS Zephyrus Duo 16: dual-display Mini-LED called 'Nebula HDR'

ASUS uses a 'mind-blowing Nebula HDR display' in its new 2022 Zephyrus Duo 16 laptop, rocking not one, but two Mini-LED displays.

ASUS has introduced its next-gen Zephyrus Duo 16 dual-display laptop at CES 2022, with a brand new "Nebula HDR" display and Dual Spec panel. Check it out:

ASUS says that the "centerpiece of this flagship machine" is the mind-blowing Nebula HDR display, 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, Pantone Validation, high refresh rate, Adaptive-Sync and under 3ms response time. Better yet, we have a huge 1100-nit peak brightness, with 512 Mini-LED dimming zones that work with AUO's AMLED technology to "reduce haloing, thanks in part to a polling rate of 5400Hz. Vibrant, colorful images pop off the screen with more impact than any laptop gaming display before it".

The Nebula HDR panel offers two resolutions and refresh rates: 4K 120Hz and 1080p 240Hz, for the best of both worlds. The smaller second display is the 14.1-inch ROG ScreenPad Plus, which offers up to 3840x110 resolution and when powered with ScreenXpert, you've got tweaking through control software that lets you tweak your apps and windows across both displays of the Zephyrus Duo 16 laptop.

ASUS details its Nebula HDR panel: "The Nebula HDR panel is not the only star of the show-though it is the brightest. Gamers can also opt for our new Dual Spec panel, which brings together the worlds of ultra-high refresh and ultra-high resolution. This ROG-exclusive panel can operate at either 1080p 240Hz or 4K 120Hz, giving gamers the best of both worlds in a single display. Dual Spec also meets the standards for clear, smooth animation and vivid, accurate colors guaranteed by our Nebula panels. Whether you're looking for ultra-fast refresh rates for a competitive edge in the latest esports titles, or need the 4K resolution and accurate colors for content creation, the Dual Spec panel stands ready".

There's some cool shiz with the second display, with the ROG ScreenPad Plus featuring game integration -- where in something like Dying Light you can control game features through a custom touch control on the display -- it's an IPS panel at 60Hz, with Adaptive-Sync support for smooth gaming, on both panels.

Now, for hardware specifications, ASUS is using AMD's very latest Ryzen 9 6980HX processor built on TSMC's new 6nm process node inside of its Zephyrus Duo 16 laptop, joined by NVIDIA's latest flagship GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU with 16GB of GDDR6 and a max TGP of 150W. This means you'll be working, gaming, mining, or whatever the hell you're doing at blistering next-gen speeds.

You've got up to 64GB of DDR5-4800 memory, support for up to 4TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage in RAID 0, while all of the M.2 and SO-DIMM slots are user-accessible, and upgradable -- even inside of a fancy dual-screen laptop.

ASUS provides mega connectivity inside of the Zephyrus Duo 16 laptop, with 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, with power delivery driving up to 100W. There's more USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports on the sides, while a dedicated USH-II microSD card reader will help photographers and content creators on-the-go.

There's a high-end dedicated 2.5GbE network port on the side, as well as Wi-Fi 6E connectivity for on-the-go dual-display gaming. There's also Dolby Atmos technology, with awesome 5.1.2-channel virtual surround sound with dual speakers that fire audio directly at you, as well as dual force-cancelling subwoofers on a per-app basis, with ASUS adding that "you can limit noise-canceling to chat apps without affecting in-game sounds that you want to hear. Gamers can communicate better with teammates, creators can record cleaner audio in any environment, and everyone can enjoy clear conversation".

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 can be configured with AMD's Ryzen 7 6800H or Ryzen 9 6980HX processor, while GPU choices are NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3060, GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, GeForce RTX 3080, and GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. No pricing or ETA on the new laptop just yet.