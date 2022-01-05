All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

ASUS ROG Swift G32UQXE: 4K 160Hz requires next-gen GPUs to run 160FPS

The new ASUS ROG Swift G32UQXE: a next-gen 32-inch 4K 160Hz gaming monitor, all over a single DisplayPort 1.4 DSC connection.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Jan 5 2022 2:15 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

ASUS has announced a new super-high-end ROG Swift PG32UQXE gaming monitor, which offers a beautiful Mini-LED panel, and native 4K resolution at a blistering 160Hz refresh rate.

ASUS ROG Swift G32UQXE: 4K 160Hz requires next-gen GPUs to run 160FPS 04 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Yeah, 4K 160FPS on a single DisplayPort 1.4 cable with DSC (Display Stream Compression) that ASUS has been utilizing on its highest-end ROG Swift gaming monitors for a while now. The new ROG Swift PG32UQXE gaming monitor can drive 4K 160Hz on the PC with the right GPU, while next-gen consoles can enjoy up to 4K 120Hz with the HDMI 2.1 connector.

ASUS is using a Mini-LED panel on its ultra-high-end ROG Swift PG32UQXE gaming monitor, which also includes another two HDMI 2.0 ports, a built-in USB hub (which will let you use peripherals and other devices) as well as the usual ROG Swift design and stand. There's a huge 1000 nits of peak brightness, which means you're going to get near-OLED levels of quality and in some ways, better.

ASUS ROG Swift G32UQXE: 4K 160Hz requires next-gen GPUs to run 160FPS 05 | TweakTown.com

ASUS is pre-calibrating the ROG Swift PG32UQXE gaming monitor before it ships, so you'll be ensured that you're getting one of the very best ultra-high-end gaming monitors ever created. Can't wait to review it for TweakTown, ASUS ;)

Buy at Amazon

ASUS ROG Swift 360Hz PG259QN (PG259QN)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$471.41
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/5/2022 at 2:16 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:rog.asus.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.