ASUS ROG Swift G32UQXE: 4K 160Hz requires next-gen GPUs to run 160FPS

ASUS has announced a new super-high-end ROG Swift PG32UQXE gaming monitor, which offers a beautiful Mini-LED panel, and native 4K resolution at a blistering 160Hz refresh rate.

Yeah, 4K 160FPS on a single DisplayPort 1.4 cable with DSC (Display Stream Compression) that ASUS has been utilizing on its highest-end ROG Swift gaming monitors for a while now. The new ROG Swift PG32UQXE gaming monitor can drive 4K 160Hz on the PC with the right GPU, while next-gen consoles can enjoy up to 4K 120Hz with the HDMI 2.1 connector.

ASUS is using a Mini-LED panel on its ultra-high-end ROG Swift PG32UQXE gaming monitor, which also includes another two HDMI 2.0 ports, a built-in USB hub (which will let you use peripherals and other devices) as well as the usual ROG Swift design and stand. There's a huge 1000 nits of peak brightness, which means you're going to get near-OLED levels of quality and in some ways, better.

ASUS is pre-calibrating the ROG Swift PG32UQXE gaming monitor before it ships, so you'll be ensured that you're getting one of the very best ultra-high-end gaming monitors ever created. Can't wait to review it for TweakTown, ASUS ;)