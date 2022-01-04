LG's new G2 OLED TVs: huge 83-inch, gigantic 97-inch OLED models

LG's very latest 2022 OLED TVs are here, with the smaller 42-inch OLED through to an even larger 97-inch OLED TV unveiled.

LG has just unveiled its new G2 series OLED TV family, with sizes ranging between 55 inches and a gigantic 97-inch version that would feel like having an IMAX OLED TV in your living room... and I want it.

LG's biggest and most bad-ass new G2 OLED is the huge 97-inch G2 OLED TV, which isn't the world's biggest -- but it is damn big -- I mean 97 inches of 4K 120Hz OLED goodness, I want it. LG is using an upgraded chassis for its new G2 series OLED with a consistent thickness across the panel -- the bottom third is thinner, ready for being attached to your wall.

Last year, the South Korean giant unveiled its OLED "Evo" family of displays but now the Evo panel will be baked into the G2 and mainstream C2 OLED TVs from LG. LG says that its new G2 OLED will have higher peak brightness over the C2, which will be done through a blend of brightness booster algorithms, and improved heat dissipation from the components inside of the TV.

The Verge attended a press briefing in New Jersey ahead of CES 2022, noting that LG had the new G2 and C2 OLEDs side-by-side for some comparisons. The site notes: "more helpful comparison to demonstrate year-over-year improvements would've been putting it against the G1's Evo display, but no such luck. The G2 definitely looked better than the C1, but this was a staged demo - so take the stark difference you see with a grain of salt".

LG's new G2 OLED series comes in a gigantic and surely eye-wateringly beautiful 97-inch 4K 120Hz model... a big upgrade from the current 83-inch 4K and 88-inch 8K TVs of the last 12 months or so.

HDMI 2.1 is a big part of LG's new G2 and C2 OLEDs, but that's no different from the last flocks of OLEDs as you'll need HDMI 2.1 to do 4K 120Hz or 8K 60Hz on the TV. But... LG has been limited to just 40Gbps of HDMI 2.1 bandwidth until the new 2022 series TVs have been unlocked, and can suck down that entire 48Gbps of bandwidth.

This is how Samsung offers 4K 144Hz with its new gaming TVs... but so will LG with its new OLEDs.