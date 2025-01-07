All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Storage

Phison unveils world's first mainstream Gen5 SSD and native USB4 controller at CES 2025

Phison unveils PS5031-E31T PCIe Gen5 SSD controller for the mainstream market and the world's first native USB4 SoC, the PS2251-21 U21 USB4 SoC.

Phison unveils world's first mainstream Gen5 SSD and native USB4 controller at CES 2025
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Phison unveiled the PS5031-E31T, the first mainstream Gen5 SSD controller, offering over 10GB/sec reads and improved battery life. Additionally, they introduced the PS2251-21 (U21), the first native USB4 controller, supporting up to 40Gbps bandwidth. Both innovations focus on cost efficiency and high performance for demanding applications.

Phison has plenty to show at CES 2025, with the announcement of the world's first mainstream Gen5 SSD with the introduction of the PS5031-E31T, and the world's first native USB4 controller with the PS2251-21 (U21).

Phison unveils world's first mainstream Gen5 SSD and native USB4 controller at CES 2025 202
4

The new Phison PS5031-E31T is the first DRAM-less PCIe Gen5 SSD controller that pushes over 10GB/sec reads, which the company says that this cost-effective SSD controller will bring premium-level performance, to cost-conscious customers. The new E31T Gen5 SSD controller is fabbed on the TSMC 7nm process node, is DRAM-less, has 4-channel with 16 CEs, and will boast capacities of up to 8TB.

We have sequential performance of up to 10.3GB/sec (10,300MB/sec) reads, and up to 9.5GB/sec (9500MB/sec) writes, with random performance of up to 1300K IOPS read, and up to 1600K IOPS write. One of the big pushes here from Phison is the battery life out of the new E31T SSD controller, with some decent battery life gains that will not just save system power, but generate less heat and still sustain that 10GB/sec+ performance.

Phison unveils world's first mainstream Gen5 SSD and native USB4 controller at CES 2025 203
4

Michael Wu, GM and President, Phison US, said: "Emerging use cases in gaming, content creation and AI training are driving notebooks to handle unprecedented, data-heavy workloads. Phison continues to lead the market with groundbreaking innovations and industry firsts, exemplified by today's controller announcement and our comprehensive client solutions portfolio tailored to our ecosystem partners. We are steadfast in refining our technology to meet growing demands and breaking through the barriers of performance and efficiency".

Jonathan Weech, senior director of product marketing and management for Micron's Commercial Products Group, said: "We're excited to strengthen our partnership with Phison to deliver the next generation of high-performance storage solutions. By pairing Phison's advanced controller technology with Micron's G9 NAND flash, we've engineered the Crucial P510 SSD to meet the needs of today's technologically discerning users. With improved power efficiency for extended notebook battery life and razor-sharp load times, this drive offers a distinct advantage for creators and gamers alike".

Phison unveils world's first mainstream Gen5 SSD and native USB4 controller at CES 2025 204
4

Next up we've got Phison announcing the world's first native USB4 controller, the new PS2251-21 (U21) which is designed for the USB4 interface with up to 40Gbps of bandwidth, and is the first available direct USB-to-NAND solution on USB4 Gen3x2. The DRAM-less design increases cost efficiency, with capacities of up to 32TB supported, while the U21 USB4 controller is fabbed on the TSMC 12nm process node.

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

