China takes major step towards achieving almost limitless clean energy

China has taken another major step towards achieving limitless emission-free energy as its 'artificial Sun' hits another milestone.

Published Tue, Jan 4 2022 3:04 AM CST
A new report has revealed that China's "artificial Sun" has hit a new milestone in its journey towards achieving almost limitless clean energy.

A new report from Xinhua details researchers at the Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST) setting a new world record for nuclear fusion, on top of another record that was previously set back in May 2021.

The nuclear fusion experiment that is designed to mimic the Sun, hence the name "artificial Sun", set the previous record at 101 seconds at a temperature of 216 million Fahrenheit back in May and has now set another record on Thursday by running for 1,056 seconds at high plasma temperature. Xinhua reports it's, "the longest duration for an experimental advanced superconducting tokamak (EAST) fusion energy reactor".

If you are interested in how nuclear fusion would be able to power entire countries, or even the world, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:interestingengineering.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

