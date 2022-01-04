All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope captured flying towards destination

An amateur astrophotographer has captured NASA's next-generation James Webb Space Telescope flying towards its destination.

Published Tue, Jan 4 2022 1:33 AM CST
NASA launched the next-gen James Webb Space Telescope on Christmas Day 2021, and an amateur astrophotographer has captured a key moment in the legacy of the new space telescope.

Ethan Gone, an amateur astrophotographer, had a goal of photographing the North American Nebula and Rosette Nebula, but while he was viewing the region for the photographs, he wondered if his equipment was able to take images of the James Webb Space Telescope on its way to its destination.

After making some adjustments, Gone was able to capture NASA's newest space telescope and noticed that it was moving locations between frames, which birthed Gone's idea of making the above timelapse video. At the time the images were taken, the James Webb Space Telescope was flying across a nebula that's located close to the brightest star of Orion's Belt - Alnilam.

"When I found it moving in-between frames, I realize I can make a timelapse video of it moving in the sky. So, I scratch my plan of the rest of the night, and make JWST the target of the whole night. I feel very humbled and emotional watching the small dot flying away, carrying our hope and curiosity, into the dark and cold, yet magnificent universe, so I decide to make a video, in hope of sharing the feelings with more people," the astrophotographer writes.

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope captured flying towards destination 01 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCES:youtu.be, petapixel.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

