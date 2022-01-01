All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Grand Theft Auto trilogy remaster physical retail version has no maps

Physical retail copies of the new Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition remaster don't come with any maps.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, Jan 1 2022 4:16 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Physical retail editions of the new GTA trilogy remaster don't come with actual maps or manuals, Twitter user Vadim M. confirms.

Grand Theft Auto trilogy remaster physical retail version has no maps 32 | TweakTown.com

Anyone looking forward to getting old-school maps with their disc copies of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition will be disappointed. The physical disc versions are like practically every game released in this era and don't come with any manuals, maps, etc. This is the first physical Grand Theft Auto game to ship without a map.

Instead you get a disc copy of the game running the older v1.02 patch. The game is currently on version 1.04 and counting. Sadly there's no reliving those old PS2 days with a map of Liberty City, the tropical Vice City, or the dangerous streets of San Andreas. The maps were actually pretty useful and served as iconic posters to hang up on the wall, and have become collector's items since the early 2000s.

Buy at Amazon

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy- The Definitive Edition - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$49.94
$49.94$49.94$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/1/2022 at 3:47 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.