Grand Theft Auto trilogy remaster physical retail version has no maps

Physical retail copies of the new Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition remaster don't come with any maps.

Instead you get a disc copy of the game running the older v1.02 patch. The game is currently on version 1.04 and counting. Sadly there's no reliving those old PS2 days with a map of Liberty City, the tropical Vice City, or the dangerous streets of San Andreas. The maps were actually pretty useful and served as iconic posters to hang up on the wall, and have become collector's items since the early 2000s.