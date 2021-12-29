Path of Exile 3.17 delayed to February 2022, Scourge League extended
Grinding Gear Games confirms Path of Exile's big new 3.17 expansion has been delayed by 'at least two weeks' on all platforms.
Path of Exile's big new 3.17 expansion has been delayed to February 2022, developer Grinding Gear Games has announced.
PoE's new v3.17 endgame update won't release in January as originally planned. The expansion has been delayed by "at least two weeks" and is now set to release in February 2022, the devs say. This also means the current Scourge League has been extended.
3.17 is anticipated by gamers and makes some big changes, including removing the Prophecy League and the full completing of the massive overhaul of the endgame Atlas system initiated in v3.16.
Here's what GGG said:
As we close out 2021, we wanted to give you an idea of what to expect at the beginning of 2022 with Path of Exile's next big expansion. We're currently expecting to launch the 3.17 expansion in early February. This means that the Scourge League will be extended by at least two weeks. As per usual, our livestream announcement will take place about one week prior to the expansion's launch. We'll make sure there are some juicy Twitch Drops for viewers, of course.
We will confirm the exact dates as soon as we can but we do know that there's at least a two-week delay from our usual schedule so far. We want to give our staff the freedom and flexibility to take time off over the New Zealand summer holidays and recharge for the year ahead. Once our team resumes, we'll start to nail down the exact dates and will let you know.
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: Halo 5's microtransaction mascot priced at $20 in Halo Infinite
- < PREVIOUS STORY: Paris Hilton hosting New Year's Eve party in Roblox Paris World