Path of Exile 3.17 delayed to February 2022, Scourge League extended

Grinding Gear Games confirms Path of Exile's big new 3.17 expansion has been delayed by 'at least two weeks' on all platforms.

Published Wed, Dec 29 2021 3:56 PM CST
Path of Exile's big new 3.17 expansion has been delayed to February 2022, developer Grinding Gear Games has announced.

PoE's new v3.17 endgame update won't release in January as originally planned. The expansion has been delayed by "at least two weeks" and is now set to release in February 2022, the devs say. This also means the current Scourge League has been extended.

3.17 is anticipated by gamers and makes some big changes, including removing the Prophecy League and the full completing of the massive overhaul of the endgame Atlas system initiated in v3.16.

Here's what GGG said:

As we close out 2021, we wanted to give you an idea of what to expect at the beginning of 2022 with Path of Exile's next big expansion. We're currently expecting to launch the 3.17 expansion in early February. This means that the Scourge League will be extended by at least two weeks. As per usual, our livestream announcement will take place about one week prior to the expansion's launch. We'll make sure there are some juicy Twitch Drops for viewers, of course.

We will confirm the exact dates as soon as we can but we do know that there's at least a two-week delay from our usual schedule so far. We want to give our staff the freedom and flexibility to take time off over the New Zealand summer holidays and recharge for the year ahead. Once our team resumes, we'll start to nail down the exact dates and will let you know.

NEWS SOURCE:pathofexile.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

