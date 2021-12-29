Path of Exile 3.17 delayed to February 2022, Scourge League extended

Grinding Gear Games confirms Path of Exile's big new 3.17 expansion has been delayed by 'at least two weeks' on all platforms.

Path of Exile's big new 3.17 expansion has been delayed to February 2022, developer Grinding Gear Games has announced.

PoE's new v3.17 endgame update won't release in January as originally planned. The expansion has been delayed by "at least two weeks" and is now set to release in February 2022, the devs say. This also means the current Scourge League has been extended.

3.17 is anticipated by gamers and makes some big changes, including removing the Prophecy League and the full completing of the massive overhaul of the endgame Atlas system initiated in v3.16.

Here's what GGG said: