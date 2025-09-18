Logitech's new mouse is a game changer on par with magnetic keyboards

The new Logitech G PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE wireless gaming mouse is set to change the game as the first mouse with a Haptic Inductive Trigger System.

Logitech is teasing a new gaming mouse set to debut early next year, which it believes will be a game-changer for competitive gaming and esports - the Logitech G PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE.

The product page for this stylish black and white mouse is already online, and the reason why it's set to be a game-changer is that the left and right click buttons are moving away from traditional mechanical switches to a new Haptic Inductive Trigger System. Like magnetic keyboards, this analog induction system opens the door for "instant actuation" and a reduction in latency of anywhere between 9 and 30 milliseconds.

Like gaming-focused magnetic keyboards, the actuation and haptic feedback will be customizable, with 'Rapid Trigger' support thanks to the new buttons being able to reset the instant you lift your finger. This feature alone will extend the appeal of the Logitech G PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE beyond the realm of competitive shooters to more click-friendly games, such as DOTA 2, League of Legends, and Path of Exile 2.

During a briefing with the team at Logitech, we were informed that this represents a significant evolution for gaming mice. In recent times, sensor technology has advanced to the point where we're now only seeing minor and barely noticeable improvements. In fact, sensor improvements will most likely disappear as the team at Logitech can only see around one microsecond of a potential improvement in that space.

Sensor-wise, the Logitech G PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE will feature the company's latest and greatest HERO 2 revision, boasting 44,000 DPI sensitivity, a remarkable 888 IPS accuracy, and a maximum acceleration of 88 g. It will also support 8K polling over Logitech's LIGHTSPEED wireless interface.

The Logitech G PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE is on track for an early 2025 release and will launch with an MSRP of $179.99 USD.