LG Display taps exotic deuterium: makes OLED TVs up to 30% brighter

We're just days away from CES 2022, but it seems LG Display is too excited to stop itself from talking about its next-gen display technologies ahead of the big tradeshow next week.

LG Display has just announced a new OLED display that it calls OLED EX, and the South Korean giant then taps deuterium during the manufacturing process -- something that the company says makes the OLED EX up to 30% brighter than current large-sized OLED TVs.

LG Display will be producing the new OLED EX panels at two of its OLED plants, which will kick off in Q2 2022 -- meanwhile, what the hell is deuterium? Deuterium is an isotope of hydrogen and packs twice the mass of a regular hydrogen atom and LG Display is using deuterium compounds that allow the new OLED EX panels to have up to 30% more brightness, as the deuterium compounds are improving the efficiency of LG's in-house organic light-emitting diodes.

Not only do the new deuterium-powered OLED EX panels offer improved, brighter images and video -- but LG Display will use the new OLED EX panels for even sleeker TV designs. We're talking bezels down to as thin as just 4mm, which is a huge reduction considering LG's OLED TVs have impossible-thin bezels of 6mm now.

As for deuterium, it isn't easy to find -- as just a single atom of deuterium is found in around 6000 normal hydrogen atoms in seawater. But LG Display has said that it has worked out how to extract deuterium from water, and then apply it to organic light-emitting devices (OLED).

LG Display says that it has made "personalized algorithms" for its new OLED EX panels, something it based on machine learning technology -- and is capable of predicting the usage of up to 33 million organic light-emitting diodes -- 33 million is the number of pixels an 8K TV has. So we should expect some gloriously large, and even more beautiful 8K OLED EX TVs to be unveiled at CES 2022 next week.