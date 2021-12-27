All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

LG teases new transparent 'shelf' OLED: ready for shops of the future

LG Display teases its latest dual-screen transparent OLED display, used for art galleries, retail shops of the very near future.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Dec 27 2021 10:28 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

LG has just unveiled its latest Transparent OLED display technology ahead of CES 2022, with the South Korean giant unleashing its innovative new display technology to "normal everyday spaces" like commercial facilities, offices, homes, and transportation.

LG teases new transparent 'shelf' OLED: ready for shops of the future 12 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

LG Display will be showing off its new "Shopping Managing Showcase" during CES 2022 next week, where we'll see the new Transparent OLED display inside of a wooden display stand... which according to LG will "reinvent the offline shopping experience". The company says its new Transparent OLED display is ideal for "luxurious department stores, the Shopping Managing Showcase can display eye-catching visual content on the screen that harmonizes with the products on display behind to better grab the attention of shoppers and elevate the ambience of the place".

"To modernize home life, LG Display is preparing to take the wraps off its latest concept, 'OLED Shelf,' which combines two Transparent OLED displays, one above the other, and seamlessly blends into any living room decoration while adding a touch of elegance as it is hanging off from the shelf on the wall. The innovative OLED Shelf is perfect for displaying TV shows or gallery paintings while running in its Always on Display Mode, further demonstrating Transparent OLED displays' ability to transform any home interior into a living space that exudes modernity".

LG teases new transparent 'shelf' OLED: ready for shops of the future 13 | TweakTown.com

LG is the only company in the world using large Transparent OLED displays, with LG Display the only company commercializing the 55-inch Transparent OLED displays with 40% transparency in 2019.

Lee Hyeon-woo, Senior Vice President and Head of Life Display Business Group at LG Display explains: "With our industry-leading Transparent OLED technology, we will continue to introduce innovative high-end solutions that allow our customers to enjoy unprecedented experiences".

Buy at Amazon

LG OLED C1 Series 48' (OLED48C1PUB)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1096.99
$1096.99-$1081.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/27/2021 at 6:12 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:news.lgdisplay.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.