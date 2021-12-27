LG teases new transparent 'shelf' OLED: ready for shops of the future

LG Display teases its latest dual-screen transparent OLED display, used for art galleries, retail shops of the very near future.

LG has just unveiled its latest Transparent OLED display technology ahead of CES 2022, with the South Korean giant unleashing its innovative new display technology to "normal everyday spaces" like commercial facilities, offices, homes, and transportation.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

LG Display will be showing off its new "Shopping Managing Showcase" during CES 2022 next week, where we'll see the new Transparent OLED display inside of a wooden display stand... which according to LG will "reinvent the offline shopping experience". The company says its new Transparent OLED display is ideal for "luxurious department stores, the Shopping Managing Showcase can display eye-catching visual content on the screen that harmonizes with the products on display behind to better grab the attention of shoppers and elevate the ambience of the place".

"To modernize home life, LG Display is preparing to take the wraps off its latest concept, 'OLED Shelf,' which combines two Transparent OLED displays, one above the other, and seamlessly blends into any living room decoration while adding a touch of elegance as it is hanging off from the shelf on the wall. The innovative OLED Shelf is perfect for displaying TV shows or gallery paintings while running in its Always on Display Mode, further demonstrating Transparent OLED displays' ability to transform any home interior into a living space that exudes modernity".

LG is the only company in the world using large Transparent OLED displays, with LG Display the only company commercializing the 55-inch Transparent OLED displays with 40% transparency in 2019.

Lee Hyeon-woo, Senior Vice President and Head of Life Display Business Group at LG Display explains: "With our industry-leading Transparent OLED technology, we will continue to introduce innovative high-end solutions that allow our customers to enjoy unprecedented experiences".