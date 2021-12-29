This is the best review of The Matrix Resurrections on the internet

The Matrix Resurrections is here and well... it's a mess. It has bombed at the box office, with Disney and Marvel destroying the new Matrix movie with Spider-Man: No Way Home flinging over $1 billion so far.

But man, I just stumbled upon The Critical Drinker on YouTube and his review of The Matrix Resurrections being so damn on-point. He pulls virtually all of the words -- including all of those glorious swear words in his bloody beautiful accent -- right out of my mouth. The Matrix Resurrections is a hot mess, and we're already hearing that The Matrix 5 will not be happening.

The movie doesn't offer anything fresh and truly is a huge step back for the franchise. There's nothing original, and it doesn't break any ground -- in fact, The Matrix Resurrections is that much of a step back in the franchise, it's like the movie took the blue pill to forget how f*cking good the original Matrix was -- it's just... unnecessary. But the review, my god it is absolutely perfect... I'm currently going through The Critical Drinker's videos now, just about to finish his also oh-so-true words on Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which I just finished and totally agree with his thoughts on, too.