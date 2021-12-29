All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
This is the best review of The Matrix Resurrections on the internet

The Matrix Resurrections is a mess, this review nails every single part of it... it's filled with spoilers, take the blue pill.

Published Wed, Dec 29 2021 9:28 AM CST
The Matrix Resurrections is here and well... it's a mess. It has bombed at the box office, with Disney and Marvel destroying the new Matrix movie with Spider-Man: No Way Home flinging over $1 billion so far.

But man, I just stumbled upon The Critical Drinker on YouTube and his review of The Matrix Resurrections being so damn on-point. He pulls virtually all of the words -- including all of those glorious swear words in his bloody beautiful accent -- right out of my mouth. The Matrix Resurrections is a hot mess, and we're already hearing that The Matrix 5 will not be happening.

The movie doesn't offer anything fresh and truly is a huge step back for the franchise. There's nothing original, and it doesn't break any ground -- in fact, The Matrix Resurrections is that much of a step back in the franchise, it's like the movie took the blue pill to forget how f*cking good the original Matrix was -- it's just... unnecessary. But the review, my god it is absolutely perfect... I'm currently going through The Critical Drinker's videos now, just about to finish his also oh-so-true words on Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which I just finished and totally agree with his thoughts on, too.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

