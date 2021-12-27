All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Matrix Resurrections dies at box office: only $22.8 million in 5 days

The Matrix Resurrections takes blue pill at box office, bombs with $22.8M in 5 days against Spider-Man: No Way Home with $1B.

Published Mon, Dec 27 2021 9:11 PM CST
The Matrix Resurrections is now out in the wild in both theaters across the world, and streaming service HBO Max -- but man, it really hasn't done well at the box office -- Spider-Man: No Way Home has absolutely destroyed the fourth Matrix movie.

The very-meta, not-so-groundbreaking Matrix Resurrections has only clutched at straws to bring $22.8 million in the 5 days since it opened in theaters on December 21, but when you compare that to Disney and its new MCU entry with Spider-Man: No Way Home, which has made a staggering $1 billion since its release just days before The Matrix Resurrections.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the first movie to break $1 billion at the box office post-pandemic, so that's a big deal -- making The Matrix Resurrections (a multi-billion-dollar franchise) and its $22.8M five-day haul look like Neo took the blue pill in comparison. Now, to be clear: these are US box office numbers -- global box office numbers for The Matrix Resurrections aren't much better, with the Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss-led movie bringing in $69.8 million during its debut weekend globally.

The Matrix Resurrections is out now in theaters, and depending on your market you can stream it on HBO Max.

