This is our first look at Samsung's next-gen Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung's new Galaxy S22 family of smartphones is just a few months away if you can believe it, with our friends at LetsGoDigital teasing some new renders of the flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S22+ variants.

We now know that Samsung's new flagship for 2022 will be the Galaxy S22 Ultra, with other models mentioned being the Galaxy S22 Note or Galaxy S22 Note Ultra -- both reportedly gone, and so it becomes the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The new Galaxy S22 Ultra has been teased in a new Turkish Rose variant, but there will be black, white, red, and green versions available.

Samsung will be equipping its new flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra with its S-Pen stylus support, but we knew that as the current Galaxy S21 Ultra supports the S-Pen. It looks like there's some slight design changes between the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S22 Ultra -- but expect more under-the-hood changes. There's a nice little touch on the end of the S-Pen that matches the color of the Galaxy S22 Ultra you have.