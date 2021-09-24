Samsung's new Galaxy S22 Ultra looks nice in fresh renders

Samsung's new Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone teased in new renders, with an S-Pen -- like the Galaxy Note. Goodbye, Galaxy Note.

Samsung's next-gen Galaxy S22 family of smartphones will be released in the first half of 2022, with the flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra teased in new renders.

The new Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone packs an S-Pen in the new renders, with the Galaxy S22 being the first smartphone from Samsung in a post-Galaxy Note world that has an S-Pen stylus.

It started with the Galaxy S21 Ultra which was the first smartphone to support Samsung's S-Pen, and with no Galaxy Note released this year -- but two new foldable with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, the Galaxy S22 Ultra featuring an internal S-Pen would be a big, big deal.

This might just be a render of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, but we're to expect a lush new 6.8-inch curved 120Hz OLED display on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, with an S-Pen built-in.