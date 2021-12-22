COLORFUL intros GeForce RTX 2060 12GB iGame Ultra White, BattleAx GPUs

COLORFUL has just introduced two new custom GeForce RTX 2060 12GB graphics cards, with the introduction of the new GeForce RTX 2060 12GB iGame Ultra White and BattleAx Deluxe graphics cards.

The company is using its Ampere-ready GeForce RTX 3060 cooling solutions for the new Turing-based GeForce RTX 2060 12GB graphics cards in the new Ultra White and BattleAx Deluxe offerings. The new COLORFUL RTX 2060 12GB iGame Ultra OC White sports a premium design and factory overclocking, as well as a custom OC button on the I/O bracket.

The original GeForce RTX 2060 6GB version of the card had 2 x DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI, DVI, and USB Type-C, while the new COLORFUL RTX 2060 12GB graphic cards both have just a single DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1, and DVI connector. DVI, in 2022, alright then. We have GPU clocks of up to 1665MHz on the Ultra OC variant, while there's 1650MHz GPU clocks on the BattleAx Deluxe.