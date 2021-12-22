All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

COLORFUL intros GeForce RTX 2060 12GB iGame Ultra White, BattleAx GPUs

COLORFUL launches its new GeForce RTX 2060 12GB iGame Ultra White and BattleAx Deluxe GPUs, featuring interesting custom designs.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Dec 22 2021 9:29 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

COLORFUL has just introduced two new custom GeForce RTX 2060 12GB graphics cards, with the introduction of the new GeForce RTX 2060 12GB iGame Ultra White and BattleAx Deluxe graphics cards.

COLORFUL intros GeForce RTX 2060 12GB iGame Ultra White, BattleAx GPUs 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 8 IMAGES

The company is using its Ampere-ready GeForce RTX 3060 cooling solutions for the new Turing-based GeForce RTX 2060 12GB graphics cards in the new Ultra White and BattleAx Deluxe offerings. The new COLORFUL RTX 2060 12GB iGame Ultra OC White sports a premium design and factory overclocking, as well as a custom OC button on the I/O bracket.

The original GeForce RTX 2060 6GB version of the card had 2 x DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI, DVI, and USB Type-C, while the new COLORFUL RTX 2060 12GB graphic cards both have just a single DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1, and DVI connector. DVI, in 2022, alright then. We have GPU clocks of up to 1665MHz on the Ultra OC variant, while there's 1650MHz GPU clocks on the BattleAx Deluxe.

COLORFUL intros GeForce RTX 2060 12GB iGame Ultra White, BattleAx GPUs 03 | TweakTown.comCOLORFUL intros GeForce RTX 2060 12GB iGame Ultra White, BattleAx GPUs 04 | TweakTown.com
COLORFUL intros GeForce RTX 2060 12GB iGame Ultra White, BattleAx GPUs 06 | TweakTown.comCOLORFUL intros GeForce RTX 2060 12GB iGame Ultra White, BattleAx GPUs 7 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

MSI NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Graphic Card

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$730.82
$739.99$759.99$746.83
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/22/2021 at 6:49 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.