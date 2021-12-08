All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Inno3D unveils new GeForce RTX 2060 12GB Twin X2 OC graphics card

Inno3D launches its new GeForce RTX 2060 12GB Twin X2 OC graphics card, with a dual-fan cooler, and single 8-pin PCIe power.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Dec 8 2021 7:53 PM CST
NVIDIA has made its refreshed GeForce RTX 2060 12GB official, and now Inno3D has unveiled its new GeForce RTX 2060 12GB Twin X2 OC graphics card.

Inno3D unveils new GeForce RTX 2060 12GB Twin X2 OC graphics card 07 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

Inno3D's new custom GeForce RTX 2060 12GB Twin X2 OC graphics card rocks the refreshed Turing TU106-300 GPU, 12GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 14Gbps on a 192-bit memory bus. Inno3D is using a dual-fan cooling design on its card, which should keep the Turing-based GPU and 12GB of GDDR6 memory cool during gaming (and crypto-mining) loads.

There's a basic backplate on the card, with a single 8-pin PCIe power connector required. The dual-fan cooler comprises of 2 x 9cm scythe fan blades, with 3 copper heat pipes that will keep the card "performing at an optimal level, this is especially important when the factory overclocked TWIN X2 OC is tackling the most demanding of games".

Inno3D unveils new GeForce RTX 2060 12GB Twin X2 OC graphics card 09 | TweakTown.com
Inno3D unveils new GeForce RTX 2060 12GB Twin X2 OC graphics card 10 | TweakTown.comInno3D unveils new GeForce RTX 2060 12GB Twin X2 OC graphics card 11 | TweakTown.com

Inno3D is now getting its new GeForce RTX 2060 12GB Twin X2 OC graphics card ready for gamers, and should be on shelves and etailers websites in the coming weeks.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

