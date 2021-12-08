Inno3D unveils new GeForce RTX 2060 12GB Twin X2 OC graphics card

NVIDIA has made its refreshed GeForce RTX 2060 12GB official, and now Inno3D has unveiled its new GeForce RTX 2060 12GB Twin X2 OC graphics card.

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

Inno3D's new custom GeForce RTX 2060 12GB Twin X2 OC graphics card rocks the refreshed Turing TU106-300 GPU, 12GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 14Gbps on a 192-bit memory bus. Inno3D is using a dual-fan cooling design on its card, which should keep the Turing-based GPU and 12GB of GDDR6 memory cool during gaming (and crypto-mining) loads.

There's a basic backplate on the card, with a single 8-pin PCIe power connector required. The dual-fan cooler comprises of 2 x 9cm scythe fan blades, with 3 copper heat pipes that will keep the card "performing at an optimal level, this is especially important when the factory overclocked TWIN X2 OC is tackling the most demanding of games".

Inno3D is now getting its new GeForce RTX 2060 12GB Twin X2 OC graphics card ready for gamers, and should be on shelves and etailers websites in the coming weeks.