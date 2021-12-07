All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Palit unveils its new GeForce RTX 2060 12GB Dual Series graphics cards

@anthony256
Published Tue, Dec 7 2021 11:33 PM CST
Palit has just unveiled its new GeForce RTX 2060 12GB Dual Series graphics cards, now that NVIDIA has made its new GeForce RTX 2060 12GB official.

Palit unveils its new GeForce RTX 2060 12GB Dual Series graphics cards 01 | TweakTown.com
The new Palit GeForce RTX 2060 12GB Dual Series graphics cards include the beefed-up 12GB of GDDR6, up from the 6GB of GDDR6 on the regular GeForce RTX 2060. Remember this is a last-gen Turing-based refresh, with the TU106-300 GPU and the 12GB of GDDR6 ramped up to 14Gbps of bandwidth.

Palit is using a regular dual-fan cooler with two 90mm smart fans, with an "optimized thermal solution to enhance the airflow and heat dissipation efficiency. The model offers cool temperature, minimum noise and maximum stability for gamers and creators to enjoy competitive performance".

Palit unveils its new GeForce RTX 2060 12GB Dual Series graphics cards 02 | TweakTown.comPalit unveils its new GeForce RTX 2060 12GB Dual Series graphics cards 03 | TweakTown.com
Palit unveils its new GeForce RTX 2060 12GB Dual Series graphics cards 04 | TweakTown.comPalit unveils its new GeForce RTX 2060 12GB Dual Series graphics cards 05 | TweakTown.com

Palit's new GeForce RTX 2060 12GB Dual Series graphics cards feature a GPU base clock of 1470MHz and a GPU boost clock of 1650MHz, and I'm sure some wiggle room for some overclocking. There's no price on the cards just yet, but they're not cheap... coming in at $560 at the very least.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

