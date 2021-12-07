Palit unveils its new GeForce RTX 2060 12GB Dual Series graphics cards

Palit has just unveiled its new GeForce RTX 2060 12GB Dual Series graphics cards, now that NVIDIA has made its new GeForce RTX 2060 12GB official.

The new Palit GeForce RTX 2060 12GB Dual Series graphics cards include the beefed-up 12GB of GDDR6, up from the 6GB of GDDR6 on the regular GeForce RTX 2060. Remember this is a last-gen Turing-based refresh, with the TU106-300 GPU and the 12GB of GDDR6 ramped up to 14Gbps of bandwidth.

Palit is using a regular dual-fan cooler with two 90mm smart fans, with an "optimized thermal solution to enhance the airflow and heat dissipation efficiency. The model offers cool temperature, minimum noise and maximum stability for gamers and creators to enjoy competitive performance".

Palit's new GeForce RTX 2060 12GB Dual Series graphics cards feature a GPU base clock of 1470MHz and a GPU boost clock of 1650MHz, and I'm sure some wiggle room for some overclocking. There's no price on the cards just yet, but they're not cheap... coming in at $560 at the very least.