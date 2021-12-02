NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 12GB is a 'premium version of the RTX 2060'

NVIDIA has announced its new GeForce RTX 2060 12GB graphics card, with it appearing on the official NVIDIA website in all its refreshed glory.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The "new" GeForce RTX 2060 12GB will be powered by the Turing TU106 GPU made on the same 12nm process, with GPU clocks at 1470MHz and 1650MHz for base and boost, respectively. The RTX 2060 12GB packs 12GB of GDDR6 memory on a 192-bit memory bus, with up to 336GB/sec of memory bandwidth.

Comparatively, the GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER has 12GB of GDDR6 on a wider 256-bit memory bus and a heftier 448GB/sec of memory bandwidth. NVIDIA is making the new GeForce RTX 2060 12GB graphics card in Founders Edition, too -- so it won't just be overclocked, custom AIB models of the RTX 2060 12GB but a new FE card as well.

NVIDIA has boosted up the TDP on the new GeForce RTX 2060 Founders Edition 12GB graphics card, with 185W TDP that is up 25W from the normal RTX 2060 6GB, and 10W more than the RTX 2060 SUPER. We don't know about pricing just yet, but it should be more than the $299 that the regular RTX 2060 6GB debuted at, after being reduced from $349.

An NVIDIA spokesperson told The Verge: "It is a premium version of the RTX 2060 6GB and we expect the price to reflect that". As for the availability, NVIDIA will be launching its new GeForce RTX 2060 12GB graphics card, including its own in-house Founders Edition variant, on December 7.