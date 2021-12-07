All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 12GB launch: $560+ and great for crypto miners

NVIDIA launches its refreshed GeForce RTX 2060 12GB graphics card, using newer 16Gbps GDDR6 modules clocked at 14Gbps bandwidth.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Dec 7 2021 8:14 PM CST
NVIDIA has officially launched its GeForce RTX 2060 12GB graphics card, with an upgraded Turing-based TU106-300 GPU and 12GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 14Gbps.

VIEW GALLERY - 9 IMAGES

The new GeForce RTX 2060 12GB is a crazy card for the end of 2021, with pricing starting at the very least $560... and more like $700-$800 without an issue, that's if you can find one. NVIDIA has made the new GeForce RTX 2060 12GB as a Turing-based offering that pushes it into the GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER territory, albeit with lower memory bandwidth.

GPU crypto miners will want to take a look at the new RTX 2060 12GB, as you're going to get around 31MH/s mining ETH with just 83W of power or so. This is up against the 36MH/s on the RTX 2070 SUPER for double the power at 168W, the 22MH/s from the RTX 3060 for 116W, and 28MH/s for 107W on the Radeon RX 6600 XT.

GPU crypto-mining data on the new card.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

