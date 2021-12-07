NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 12GB launch: $560+ and great for crypto miners
NVIDIA launches its refreshed GeForce RTX 2060 12GB graphics card, using newer 16Gbps GDDR6 modules clocked at 14Gbps bandwidth.
NVIDIA has officially launched its GeForce RTX 2060 12GB graphics card, with an upgraded Turing-based TU106-300 GPU and 12GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 14Gbps.
The new GeForce RTX 2060 12GB is a crazy card for the end of 2021, with pricing starting at the very least $560... and more like $700-$800 without an issue, that's if you can find one. NVIDIA has made the new GeForce RTX 2060 12GB as a Turing-based offering that pushes it into the GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER territory, albeit with lower memory bandwidth.
GPU crypto miners will want to take a look at the new RTX 2060 12GB, as you're going to get around 31MH/s mining ETH with just 83W of power or so. This is up against the 36MH/s on the RTX 2070 SUPER for double the power at 168W, the 22MH/s from the RTX 3060 for 116W, and 28MH/s for 107W on the Radeon RX 6600 XT.
