NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 12GB launch: $560+ and great for crypto miners

NVIDIA has officially launched its GeForce RTX 2060 12GB graphics card, with an upgraded Turing-based TU106-300 GPU and 12GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 14Gbps.

The new GeForce RTX 2060 12GB is a crazy card for the end of 2021, with pricing starting at the very least $560... and more like $700-$800 without an issue, that's if you can find one. NVIDIA has made the new GeForce RTX 2060 12GB as a Turing-based offering that pushes it into the GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER territory, albeit with lower memory bandwidth.

GPU crypto miners will want to take a look at the new RTX 2060 12GB, as you're going to get around 31MH/s mining ETH with just 83W of power or so. This is up against the 36MH/s on the RTX 2070 SUPER for double the power at 168W, the 22MH/s from the RTX 3060 for 116W, and 28MH/s for 107W on the Radeon RX 6600 XT.

GPU crypto-mining data on the new card.