Tesla's holiday software update: TikTok, and Sonic the Hedgehog coming

Tesla's new holiday software update leaked: includes Sonic the Hedgehog -- yeah, you can play it in your car -- and TikTok, too.

Published Tue, Dec 21 2021 7:02 PM CST
Tesla is pushing out a new holiday software update, and with it comes a slew of new features -- including Sonic the Hedgehog, the actual game -- and so much more.

There's around 15 new features and changes in the Tesla holiday software update, with all Tesla vehicles supported and FSD Beta 10.8 is expected to drop this week sometime. Your Tesla can now run you a choreographed light show in its new Light Show feature inside of the Toybox.

There's a new customizable app launcher, which lets you tweak your favorite apps into a particular position along the bottom bar -- similar to Android. You can adjust climate change controls from the touchscreen, where you can tap the temperature or swipe up from the bottom of the screen. Simplified controls, and very welcomed from Tesla.

  • For windshield wipers and status bar information, tap Controls
  • For charging controls tap Controls > Charging
  • For trip and odometer information tap Controls > Trips
  • For tire pressure information tap Controls > Service
  • Note: Activating the windshield wipers via the stalk will continue to display the wiper card.
There's now a live camera feed of your blind spot when you activate your turn signal, this can be enabled by going to Controls > Autopilot > Autopilot Blind Spot Camera. Another nice quality-of-life upgrade for all Tesla vehicles. You can also edit Waypoints with the new Tesla holiday software update, where you can reorder or add multiple destinations to your route -- which will in turn -- give you more up-to-date arrival times.

Just tap the "more options" button on the turn list, where you can then add a stop, edit a trip, initiate a navigation route, and more.

  • Light Show: Makes your Tesla dance to choreographed light show any time of the year. Can be used from Toybox.
  • Customizable App Launcher: Allows you to drag and drop your favorite apps to any position along the bottom menu bar.
  • Simplified Controls: The Tesla now has a simplified display that allows you to focus on navigation, media, and most common primary controls.
  • Blind Spot Camera: Users can now automatically see a live camera view of their blind spot whenever they activate the turn signal.
  • Edit Waypoints: You will now be able to add multiple destinations to your route with updated arrival times.

But we're all here for TikTok... right?

Yeah, Tesla's new holiday software update includes TikTok from your touchscreen -- where you tap the Theater icon from the bottom bar, and tap TikTok -- this will only work when the car is in park. You can't be watching TikTok videos when you're driving, after all.

Better yet, there's a new game: Sonic the Hedgehog. Yeah, you can play Sonic the Hedgehog from your Tesla now, once again only if you're in park. The Battle of Polytopia is now playable with friends with an updated, new multiplayer mode included with the new holiday software update to Tesla vehicles.

There's also cold weather improvements, where you can now pre-condition the cabin from your Tesla app when your battery is at a lower percentage charge. In the Tesla app, you can override previous settings by tapping "Yes" on the confirmation window. Automatic Seat Heaters in the front can now automatically regulate seat temperature based on the cabin environment, and the climate control set temperature.

In order to access seat heating tweaks, tap the temperature settings where you'll find the HVAC panel. You'll need the HVAC system in Auto to use the automatic seat heating feature.

You can now delete all of your dashcam video clips with a simple touch of your finger, from the Controls > Safety > Dashcam > Delete Dashcam Clips. If you want that dark mode awesome sauce, you can now have a dark-themed display inside of your Tesla by tapping Control > Display > Appearance > and then tap Dark.

If you want a more simplified navigation app, you can hide map details by tapping the pin button on the map.

NEWS SOURCE:techau.com.au

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

