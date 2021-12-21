All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission hit with another delay

An engine issue aboard NASA's Space Launch System for the upcoming Artemis 1 moon mission has forced delays until at least March.

Published Tue, Dec 21 2021 2:00 AM CST
NASA's upcoming Artemis 1 moon mission has been delayed thanks to an issue in its Space Launch System (SLS) rocket.

NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission hit with another delay 01 | TweakTown.com

A communications glitch in the avionics experienced during pre-flight testing means NASA will need to replace an engine controller aboard the SLS rocket. Boeing is the rocket's primary contractor for the project, which has suffered years of delays and exceeded its original budget by billions of dollars.

NASA was previously targeting February 12th, 2022, for the flight of the SLS, but it is now being pushed back to March or April. The flight will be the first in the Artemis program, which hopes to return astronauts to the moon's surface before the decade's end.

After performing a series of inspections and troubleshooting, engineers determined the best course of action is to replace the engine controller, returning the rocket to full functionality and redundancy while continuing to investigate and identify a root cause," wrote NASA officials on December 17th statement.

After spending $11 billion to date, NASA expects to spend an additional $4.1 billion per launch for the SLS and Orion capsule. For four initial flights, this will total around $16.4 billion, according to a NASA Inspector General report from November 15th.

NEWS SOURCES:phys.org, space.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

