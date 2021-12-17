All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
The first 'true' millipede has been discovered, breaking records

A new millipede species has been found called Eumillipes persephone, claiming the world record for the animal with the most legs.

Published Fri, Dec 17 2021 6:30 AM CST   |   Updated Fri, Dec 17 2021 6:36 AM CST
A new species of millipede, Eumillipes persephone, was discovered in the Eastern Goldfields in Western Australia, and a new study has been published in Scientific Reports about it.

The millipede was found sixty meters underground by Paul Marek and colleagues, sporting a total of 1,306 legs. The name of the newly discovered species, Eumillipes persephone, derives from the Greek word eu- (true), the Latin words mille (thousand) and pes (foot), while 'Persephone' references the Greek goddess of the underworld.

Four E. persephone millipedes were found, each with bodies up to 0.95mm wide, 95.7mm long, and consisting of up to 330 segments. The previous record-holder for the animal with the most legs is likely a distant relative, named Illacme plenipes. This millipede had been found with up to 750 legs.

"These underground habitats, and their inhabitants, are critically understudied, despite their ecological importance in filtration of groundwater and screening of environmental toxins," said the authors of the study.

You can read more from the new study here.

NEWS SOURCES:phys.org, doi.org

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Similar News

Related Tags

