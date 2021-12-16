All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Dying Light 2 PC specs: 1080p 30FPS with GTX 1050Ti at low preset

Dying Light 2 PC specifications revealed, requires GTX 1050Ti, Ryzen 3 2300X for 1080p 30FPS at lowest graphics preset setting.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Dec 16 2021 2:41 PM CST
Techland has released the full PC spec requirements for Dying Light 2 ahead of the game's 2022 release.

Dying Light 2 PC specs: 1080p 30FPS with GTX 1050Ti at low preset
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Dying Light 2's PC spec requirements are pretty hefty. The game will have raytracing options and aims at high-end graphics, but 4K 60FPS with ray tracing on is apparently so demanding in this game that the requirements aren't even listed on the spec sheet.

Starting from minimum requirements, Dying Light 2 needs at least an Intel Core i3-90110 or Ryzen 3 2300X CPU, an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or X 560 with at least 4GB of VRAM, 8GB of RAM, and 60GB of hard drive space. That's to hit 1080p 30FPS with low presets across the board.

On the other end of the spectrum is 1920x1080 Full HD with RT on, which requires a high-end rig. To hit 1080p with RT on high raytracing settings, Dying Light 2 requires an Intel i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen 3700X CPU, an NVIDIA RTX 3080 with 10GB of VRAM, 16GB of RAM, and 60GB of SSD space. That's a pretty tall order.

Dying Light 2 PC specs: 1080p 30FPS with GTX 1050Ti at low preset 22 | TweakTown.com

Minimum System Requirements (Ray Tracing Off)*:

  • CPU: Intel® Core™ i3-9100 or AMD Ryzen™ 3 2300X
  • RAM: 8GB
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon™ RX 560 (4GB VRAM)
  • OS: Windows 7
  • Available storage space: 60GB HDD

*for 1080p resolution at 30 frames per second

Recommended System Specifications (Ray Tracing Off)**:

  • CPU: Intel® Core™ i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen™ 5 3600X
  • RAM: 16GB
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 2060 6GB or AMD Radeon™ RX Vega 56 8GB
  • OS: Windows 10
  • Available storage space: 60GB SSD

**for 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second

Ray Tracing On Minimum System Requirements***:

  • CPU: Intel® Core™ i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen™ 5 3600X
  • RAM: 16GB
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 2070 8GB
  • OS: Windows 10
  • Available storage space: 60GB SSD

***for 1080p resolution at 30 frames per second

Ray Tracing On Recommended System Requirements****:

  • CPU: Intel® Core™ i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen™ 7 3700X
  • RAM: 16GB
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 3080 10GB
  • OS: Windows 10
  • Available storage space: 60GB SDD

****for 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second

Dying Light 2 releases on February 4, 2022 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and the Switch cloud version.

