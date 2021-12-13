All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel shows off Arc GPU-based gaming desktop, Arc-based gaming laptop

Intel shows off a rendered scene during The Game Awards of a new Arc-based gaming laptop, and Arc-based gaming desktop PC.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Dec 13 2021 7:38 PM CST
Intel has shown off a pretty useless trailer during The Game Awards, with the new 'Intel Arc Gameplay Trailer' below:

In the video, Intel shows off a few games that aren't that popular... not running at 4K or anything special (Hitman is used as the "next-gen graphics with ray tracing" title, FFS. At the end, we get a glimpse of what would be awesome to see actually happen: an Intel Arc-based desktop gaming PC, and Intel Arc-based gaming laptop.

Intel's teased Arc desktop gaming PC looks damn cool in its chassis with an overlay of your PC readouts (CPU, GPU temps, etc) on the side panel and wicked lighting inside. There's an Alienware-style 16:9 gaming monitor in, well I guess 'Arc style' as well, and to the side what looks to be a 15-inch Intel Arc-based gaming laptop.

Intel shows off Arc GPU-based gaming desktop, Arc-based gaming laptop 04 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES
Intel shows off Arc GPU-based gaming desktop, Arc-based gaming laptop 05 | TweakTown.com

There's not much here to talk about outside of a few seconds of a render of a PC and laptop that might never hit the market, but it's nice to see Intel teasing this. I'd absolutely love to see the Arc desktop gaming PC become a thing... the laptop isn't that much of a standout, but man Intel could release a new "NUC" for the desktop PC with this design.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

