Forspoken's combat is magic-only with 'no weapons whatsoever'

Square Enix's new fantasy game Forspoken doesn't have any weapons and combat relies100% on magical abilities and attacks.

Published Sat, Dec 11 2021 11:02 AM CST
Square Enix's new game Forspoken is a lot like Final Fantasy XV...but there's no actual weapons.

Luminous Productions' new next-gen fantasy game Forspoken doesn't have any weapons. In a recent PlayStation Blog post, the developers confirm Forspoken's combat is 100% magic-only, saying that "the battles in Forspoken are all about magic and don't rely on weaponry whatsoever."

Instead players will rely heavily on a myriad of magical abilities that range from stealth cloaking to destructive elemental spells and AOE attacks, and even physics-breaking spells like levitation.

Locomotion and movement in the game is based on what Luminous calls "magic parkour," which is similar to Noctis' teleportation abilities in Final Fantasy XV with a stronger emphasis on overall kinetic flow. Frey can even cast a magical hoverboard to fly across the world in style.

While there's no weapons in Forspoken, the RPG will have tons of gear and equipment to use including outfits, nails, jewelry, and cloaks. There's also crafting and resource gathering too.

Forspoken releases May 24, 2022 on PlayStation 5 and PC.

NEWS SOURCE:blog.playstation.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

