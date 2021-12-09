NBA 2K, GTA could get NFTs soon as Take-Two expresses interest

Grand Theft Auto and Rockstar parent company Take-Two Interactive is interested in NFTs, but only if they're regulated and honest.

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick thinks NFTs can A) provide more value to in-game goods, and B) opening up a trade platform in games. But Zelnick is only interested if NFTs are "regulated and honest".

Right now gaming is at a crossroads. We're at yet another new frontier where publishers are jumping into crypto, the metaverse, and even NFTs. It's a Wild West situation and everyone's trying to establish something--Ubisoft, for example, has woven cosmetic armor/weapon skins into NFTs in its new Quartz platform and plans to sell NFTs and make money from NFT trades on third-party marketplaces. The NFT market is another microtransaction market and everyone wants a slice--EA, SEGA, Square Enix, and Ubisoft want in.

It looks like Take-Two Interactive could be on that list soon. We could see NFTs come to GTA Online and other big-name Rockstar titles, as well as NBA 2K, a series that has made billions from randomized in-game microtransaction packs. If, and only if, the market is well-regulated, fair, and non-speculative.

In other words, Take-Two won't be one of the early adopters and will let other companies go first.

At the Jefferies Virtual Global Interactive Entertainment Conference, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick discussed his thoughts on NFTs.

In response to a question regarding NFTs providing more value to virtual goods and opening up trading and buying of virtual goods in some of Take-Two's bigger titles, Zelnick responded:

"It's certainly going to happen and NFTs will take us there. The question is how do you do it in a way that you don't hurt your consumers. I have zero interest in creating some exchange that solely buys and sells Dutch tulips in the 1600s. That's what we're doing now with NFTs and cryptocurrency. "We know where all speculations land. Some people will have made a lot of money, gotten out in time, and they'll have turned that money into fiat currency and be very happy about it and a whole lot of people will have lost a lot of money. "So we're not going to create an economy to enable or enhance a speculative activity, we would create an economy in service of making great entertainment experiences. Do I think NFTs could be in service to those goals and other game mechanics? "Yes, however are we going to bleed over into gambling--well not unless we're regulated and honest about it, straightforward and even then I'm not sure it fits here but we're certainly not going to pretend a speculation is entertainment. Even if we could make money doing it."

If applied correctly, NFTs could theoretically could drive engagement and add another layer to the online-driven live service model. NFTs have proven to be extremely unpopular among gamers, however, and has sparked lots of controversy.